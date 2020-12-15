Matthew Lynn Jansen, 48, of Blaine was sentenced in Anoka County District court Dec. 10 for the February 2019 murder of his wife, Mary Jo Jansen, 46. Pursuant to a plea agreement, Jansen pleaded guilty in March to second-degree intentional murder. The first-degree murder charge was dismissed.
Anoka County District Judge Dyanna Street sentenced Jansen to 40 years in prison.
According to the criminal complaint, in the late evening of Feb. 8, 2019, 911 communications received a call from a male, who stated he had killed his wife and used his gun. The Blaine Police Department responded to the call at a residence on 95th Avenue NE. Upon entering the home, officers found Jansen’s wife laying on the floor with what appeared to be a gunshot wound to her head or neck area. The medical examiner concluded Ms. Jansen’s death was a homicide, with one gunshot wound to the neck and one gunshot wound to the chest.
While on the scene, the defendant told officers, “I can’t believe I did it” and “I guess I don’t have to worry about a divorce now.” The complaint states that detectives learned from family members that Ms. Jansen had served the defendant divorce paperwork around Thanksgiving 2018. While the divorce had been pending, both Ms. Jansen and the defendant remained in the home. Family members also said Ms. Jansen had recently decided to permanently move out and the defendant had likely been aware of her decision.
Anoka County prosecutors requested a sentence that was longer for Jansen based on his actions on the night of the murder. Judge Street agreed that the facts of the case supported the longer sentence based on the invasion by the defendant of the victim’s zone of privacy to commit the crime, and his lack of remorse.
“It is particularly cruel for children to lose their mother, and a family to lose their loved one, at the hands of someone who is supposed to emotionally support a family, not violently tear it apart,” said Anoka County Attorney Tony Palumbo. “The emotional impact was made worse here because the victim had attended her mother’s funeral just that morning.”
