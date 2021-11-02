A Blaine man has now been charged in connection to a hit-and-run that killed a woman walking her dog.
At 12:34 p.m. Oct. 25, the Blaine Police Department, Spring Lake Park Blaine Mounds View (SBM) Fire Department and Allina EMS responded to a report of a pedestrian hit by a motor vehicle near 109th Avenue NE and Flanders Court NE in Blaine.
According to the criminal complaint, a woman was walking her dog on the north side of 109th Avenue when a white 2017 Chrysler 300 struck her. Witnesses on scene provided the Chrysler’s license plate number and reported that the Chrysler was driving erratically when it struck the woman. Following the crash, witnesses say the vehicle pulled over about 100 yards beyond where the pedestrian was struck but then fled westbound on 109th Avenue.
First responders performed lifesaving measures on the female, and she was transported via LifeLink III helicopter to a local hospital, where she was pronounced deceased. The woman was later identified as Bridget O’Keefe Dunn, 56, of Blaine. The dog she was walking when she was struck was not injured.
John Robert Jones, 31, of Blaine, has been charged with criminal vehicular homicide (causes collision and leaves scene). Per the criminal complaint, officers subsequently located the Chrysler at Jones’ home and noticed the vehicle was leaking fluid and had damage that included a missing driver’s side mirror, broken driver’s side headlight and front fender that was pushed so far back the driver’s door was unusable. Jones admitted that he did not have a valid license.
Jones told officers he believed he struck a dog or a sign, but did not stop to check before leaving the area.
If convicted, Jones faces a maximum sentence of up to 10 years in prison and/or up to a $20,000 fine. An omnibus hearing is scheduled for 1 p.m. Dec. 9.
