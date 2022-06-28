BLAINE — Although the business has been around for over two decades, it has a rather new partnership in motion.
Blaine Kennels, which opened its doors in 1998, is a full-service boarding, training, day care and enrichment facility. The business began as a bird dog training program and over the years has transitioned into a behavioral training and boarding kennel.
At the beginning of 2022, Follow Me Dogs officially joined forces with Blaine Kennels. General Manager Emily Hanson, who also happens to be the co-founder of Follow Me Dogs, has been helping dogs in the animal rescue world for over 17 years. She has worked with Blaine Kennels since she discovered them in 2017.
“I often called them Minnesota’s best kept secret. I referred multiple dogs to them for training and their structured day care setup. I had truly never known of a boarding facility you could walk into and not hear a peep,” Hanson said. “I was primarily working with dogs with serious behavioral hurdles so having a place they could board or even increase their dog and/or human social boundaries was a game changer.”
Hanson officially started Follow Me Dogs with her friend and business partner Rachel Snyder in 2021. “Our focus was on helping rescue organizations and shelters with their behavioral case dogs,” Hanson explained. Snyder added, “After collaborating (for a while), we decided to join forces.”
Located at 10193 Flanders St. NE in Blaine, the business now offers day care and enrichment opportunities, boarding, evaluations and private lessons. It is also known for its Dogsquad Board and Train, which is an intensive four-week doggy “boot camp” for any level of training needed. Dogs in the program stay at the facility and work with different training staff several times each day.
The property features 5 acres that border beautiful wetlands. There are 12 outdoor yards that are used for enrichment and playtime, as well as plenty of trees, bushes, grass and local critters to keep dogs exploring. Indoors, there are six areas used for play and enrichment. Two of the spaces also feature treadmills and other confidence building activities for dogs. “We put both their minds and bodies to work,” Snyder said.
Perhaps one thing that makes the business unique from other boarding facilities is its focus on calmness and always keeping the dog-to-human ratio in mind.
“Blaine Kennels has proven that you can operate a boarding, training and day care facility without filling every inch of the building with dogs,” Snyder said.
Hanson added, “By keeping the dog to human ratio low, utilizing dog psychology to communicate with the dogs in a language they understand to uphold boundaries and limitations so they understand what is expected of them — we are able to operate a business while keeping the dog’s state of mind and well-being a number one priority. It is a different approach than most but it has repeatedly proven that it can be done. We are setting a higher standard in the dog care industry.”
For more information about Blaine Kennels, visit www.blainekennels.com.
