Noah Berger, a 2022 Centennial graduate, has been lying in a hospital bed in Missouri for weeks now.
Berger, a freshman at Lindenwood University in St. Charles, Missouri, was struck by a vehicle in the early morning hours of April 16 while walking back to his dorm room.
Blaine residents Jim and Denise Berger were in town for their son’s lacrosse game when the accident happened. Before the accident, Noah had called Jim. Jim asked if he needed a ride, but Noah declined, as he was almost back to his dorm. Denise asked Noah to let her know when he made it back, but she never heard from him. He didn’t answer her phone calls or texts.
“I looked at his Find my iPhone and his location wasn’t moving,” she recalled. “I just had this feeling that something was wrong.” Denise checked in with Noah’s roommate, who went to the location where his phone was and found Noah had been struck by a vehicle.
By the time his roommate found him, the police were already on scene rendering aid to Noah, who had been thrown approximately 25 feet. (The crash remains under investigation.)
“When his roommate told me he got hit by a car, it was immediate fear,” Denise said.
Noah was taken to DePaul Hospital in Bridgeton, Missouri. Surprisingly he had no injuries from the neck down, not even a broken bone. He did end up losing about 2/3 of his right earlobe.
“The plastic surgeon was surprised that there were no facial bone breaks at all,” Denise explained. “Unfortunately, his head took all of the trauma.” The medical staff discovered Noah was suffering from a traumatic brain injury, and he was placed into a medically induced coma while his brain heals and the swelling goes down.
At this point, the family doesn’t know how long Noah will be in the hospital. After he is released, he will head to a traumatic brain injury rehabilitation center. The family won’t have answers as to what his recovery looks like or the extent of the injury until Noah is able to come out of sedation and go through an MRI.
Currently, Noah is battling pneumonia, which has slowed down his recovery a bit. “We are trying to tackle that pneumonia, and then once that’s tackled we can bring him off sedation,” Denise explained.
The family continues to be amazed by the outpouring of support they have received from their family and friends back home, as well as new friends and Lindenwood University administrators in Missouri and complete strangers from the lacrosse community.
As of press time, a GoFundMe page has raised over $100,000 for the family, and Noah’s CaringBridge website had been viewed more than 20,000 times.
“It’s been so overwhelming. I can’t even count how many hundreds of texts and messages we have received,” Denise said. “(It’s just a testament) to how many lives he has touched in his short 18 years. He is just one of those amazing kids. When you meet him, you just instantly fall in love with him.”
While the community back home is supporting their other two children and the family dog, the community in Missouri is making sure they are supported by providing meals, a place to stay, etc. Lacrosse teams from across the country continue to show their support, too.
“We've always been on the opposite end of this, and it's always that feeling, ‘What can we do to help these people who are in the situation?’ and so I never ever in a million years thought that I would be on this side of it,” Denise said. “But people are amazing.”
