BLAINE – On March 3 at approximately 1 a.m., Blaine Police were called to Cedar Green Apartments located at 1145 116th Avenue North for the report of a male with severe injuries to his hands. Additional callers reported hearing a loud explosion and observed a male in the hallway bleeding.
The first officer to arrive located a male in the lobby with traumatic injuries to both hands. A second resident was located on the fifth floor outside of her apartment with injuries to her face. The male and female were both transported for medical care.
Officers learned that there was some type of explosion in an apartment on the fifth floor that was occupied by the injured male and female as well as a young child. The child was not injured. Officers entered the apartment to confirm nobody else was in the apartment and found the bedroom window to be blown out. No other individuals were found in the apartment.
Because of the unknown cause of the explosion, Minneapolis Bomb Squad, FBI and ATF were requested to respond to assist with the scene. Upon searching the apartment, investigators located multiple household chemicals that appear to have contributed to the explosion.
The damage appears to have been contained to the one apartment and there is no further danger to the public. The incident remains under investigation by the Blaine Police Department, Anoka County Sheriff’s Office and ATF.
— Blaine Police Department
