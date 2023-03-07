BLAINE – On March 3 at approximately 1 a.m., Blaine Police were called to Cedar Green Apartments located at 1145 116th Avenue North for the report of a male with severe injuries to his hands. Additional callers reported hearing a loud explosion and observed a male in the hallway bleeding.

The first officer to arrive located a male in the lobby with traumatic injuries to both hands. A second resident was located on the fifth floor outside of her apartment with injuries to her face. The male and female were both transported for medical care.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.