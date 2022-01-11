A 16-year-old from Blaine is hoping she can fill a void for aspiring artists.
Caydence Arnold, a junior who is distance learning via Centennial High School, wants to establish a weekly community art hangout for teens.
Arnold and her family moved to Minnesota about a year ago from Irondale, Missouri — a town with a population of less than 500. “I moved to Minnesota because I needed more opportunity to express myself,” she said. “Since I came to Minnesota, my ideas have been endlessly flowing, therefore I’m always creating something.”
Art has been a passion of Arnold’s. She’s always been interested in anything that stimulates her imagination.
“My favorite thing is getting a huge canvas and spilling my emotions and imagination onto the canvas. Then next time I look at the canvas, the emotion leaks through and gives the sensation that was used when creating it,” she explained.
Arnold says she has always had a passion for art she has always had a passion for art and fellowship, but couldn’t quite figure out how to combine those two. A few weeks ago, she started to look for community art groups in Minnesota, but she wasn’t able to find any specific groups for teen artists. She also wasn’t able to find any free options, either.
“I want to create a safe environment where teen aspiring artists can come and express themselves in any way they see fit, and at the same time be able to talk freely and have conversations about what they are creating,” she said. “I’m trying to create a positive, judgement-free group that is open to any teenager in the area who has a love for art.”
In the beginning, the weekly group would meet at Arnold’s home, where she and her mother are turning their large finished basement into a “hangout lounge.” Down the road, depending on the interest of group members, members could take turns hosting.
Artists should plan to bring whatever project they are working on at the moment, along with all the supplies they need. Arnold said she will provide plenty of snacks, beverages, movies and music.
Teens who are interested in joining the group can contact Arnold by texting her at 763-230-3430 or emailing her at Caydencecreates@gmail.com. They should include details about why they want to join the group, their age and a picture of a piece of artwork they have created.
“I’m hoping to create a safe space for all levels of talent and an environment everyone feels comfortable in,” Arnold said. “I want us to be able to form friendships and bond over art in an enjoyable way.”
