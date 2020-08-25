HUGO — Residents out and about the afternoon of Saturday, Aug. 15, likely noticed a heavy law enforcement presence around town.
The presence of sheriff deputies and police officers was an effort to be prepared in case things got out of hand at the Black Lives Matter rally, scheduled for noon to 4 p.m. outside of the home of Minneapolis Police Federation President Bob Kroll. The group gathered in the Sears parking lot on Rice Street in St. Paul and traveled to Hugo.
Washington County Sheriff’s (WCSO) Office Cmdr. Doug Anschutz said the event was not a surprise to the WCSO.
“When the Sheriff’s Office was made aware of the protest, we immediately developed an action plan, in addition to having a contingency plan in the event the protest grew. We had a large amount of deputies and officers on scene,” Anschutz said.
“The Sheriff’s Office took the protest seriously and was prepared for it. Our top priorities were to ensure public safety and protect private property while allowing people to exercise their First Amendment rights.”
The WCSO requested assistance from the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office, Forest Lake Police Department, Lino Lakes Police Department and the Minnesota State Patrol.
According to Anschutz, he estimates there were around 150-200 people in attendance at the rally. He would not say if any roads or intersections had to be temporarily closed, but he did mention that the protestors used “road guards” to help facilitate their caravan’s progress to Hugo. The State Patrol monitored intersections near Highway 61 and I-35E in case traffic became a problem while participants were arriving and leaving Hugo.
Comments, photographs and videos from the event quickly began circulating on social media. St. Paul DFL House candidate John Thompson has since received criticism for his words and actions at the event, for which he has apologized.
In a press release, Washington County Sheriff Dan Starry and County Attorney Pete Orput wrote, in part, “John Thompson spoke and chose divisive, hurtful and inflammatory rhetoric to include berating children who were present. We have both received much communication regarding what was said. After investigation, the comments made by Mr. Thompson, though grossly inappropriate, do not violate any felony statute. We will continue further review of any other violations of state law or city ordinance, while allowing for First Amendment protected speech.
“Furthermore, Mr. Thompson chose to admonish the men and women wearing the Sheriff’s Office uniform that were present to protect all citizens in this instance. We stand by the deputies that serve Washington County on a daily basis and are proud of their selfless and honorable service.”
Comments were made on social media that protestors were jumping on cars. Anschutz said that the WCSO did receive a report of people jumping on cars, but deputies in the area determined that that did not actually happen. He said there were no arrests; however, one person was cited for falsely reporting a crime. A person believed to be a participant in the protest alleged that he was assaulted by someone in the neighborhood.
“Our investigation determined that to be untrue, so he is being charged,” Anshutz said. “We have been working with both the County Attorney’s Office and the City Attorney to determine if any other criminal charges are appropriate related to the conduct of any of the participants that attended, (and) our investigation and review by the attorneys is ongoing.”
A “Unity Rally,” organized by Republicans Sen. Roger Chamberlain (District 38), Donald Raleigh (candidate for state House District 38A), and Elliott Engen (candidate for state House District 38B) was scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 22, at Lions Park in Hugo as a response to the Aug. 15 protest.
Event flyers stated, “Recently outsiders came to the city of Hugo to protest the police and said some very negative things about our city and its people. Let’s show the rest of the state that the people of Hugo respect the police, love our country and welcome all views.”
The day before the protest, Chamberlain posted on social media, “I am sorry to report that our calls for peace and our planned unity rally in support of our community have been met with threats and potential for violence,” he said. “Unfortunately, due to circumstances beyond our control, and for the safety of Hugo residents, Saturday’s unity rally in Hugo has been canceled.”
Despite the cancellation, a group still gathered at Lions Park last Saturday morning. Anshutz estimated there were around 100 people in attendance and said there were no issues. He descried the gathering as “very uneventful for the sheriff’s office.”
Lead Editor Shannon Granholm can be reached at 651-407-1227 or quadnews@presspubs.com.
