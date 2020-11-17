Two area college students decided a “less touristy” study abroad experience in a remote village in India would be more meaningful to them than going to France, Spain, New Zealand or the United Kingdom.
Bethel University senior Emma Harville and junior Brandon Barnaal took a life-changing trip to India in January to help publish Textura, a 136-page magazine. Harville, of Lino Lakes, is a 2018 Centennial High School grad; Barnaal is from Hutchinson, Wisconsin, and currently resides in White Bear Lake.
“I knew it would be different then a lot of other study abroad trips. We only did a couple days of touristy stuff and then reported almost every day,” Harville explained. “I think you could ask anyone on the trip, and they would say that the days that we did touristy stuff were some of worst days of the trip, because we just loved hanging out with the people that we met and building relationships with them.”
Following their arrival in India and a few days of sightseeing, the group of students took a 3 1/2 hour bus ride to Haryana, a remote village situated between New Delhi and the Himalayan mountains.
The students split up into teams made up of reporters, photographers, designers and Indian partners, who served as translators to remove the language barrier. Harville said one of the highlights of reporting was how much time they were able to spend with their subjects.
“Something that we don’t get to do when we are reporting here, is to really spend time with sources and just hang out with them. Before we started doing the heavy interviewing, we experienced life with them. They would cook us meals in their home and we would just sit with them,” Harville recalled. “We didn’t want it to be this herd of white students from Minnesota dropping in to a remote village and then leaving. It really wasn’t like that at all. We built relationships with everyone we met and really got to know them.”
The students quickly began to discover that many of the stories would be tough to tell — stories of injustice, abuse and poverty.
“The stories that we pulled were heavy hitters, very emotional, gripping stories,” Barnaal explained. “There was a very interesting line that we all had to draw and dance on as we created this. We didn’t want any false representation or any assumptions to be made. We wanted to create a magazine that shed a light into what we experienced and the great stories and the people that we met.”
Harville said her favorite story she wrote was about a woman named Santro, a community leader in her village. “Almost all of the women that we spoke with were in some way abused by their husbands or someone in their family,” she said.
“Santro was super inspiring because she would find ways to support women in her village by helping them get jobs at a child care center, and by encouraging them to stand up to their husbands. She was the strongest woman I have ever met because she just seemed so courageous and not afraid.”
Barnaal was a designer and photographer. One of the stories his team created was about a Roti bank that provides about 300 free meals a day to those in need. A quote from that story that stuck with Barnall was, “My wish is to do something for the society. I want to help someone.” Barnaal explained, “He wakes up in the morning and is just giving. Just seeing that this guy’s biggest goal was to help others, that was something truly amazing that I was able to find in my story.”
Both Harville and Barnaal learned valuable life lessons on the trip.
“It was a very interesting thing to experience the caste dynamic when we were there, because that was something I learned a little bit about in middle school history class, but I didn’t really think about it still affecting people’s lives,” Harville explained. She recalled a moment when her Indian partner asked her why there had never been a woman president in the U.S.
“I remember being like, ‘I don’t know.’ I hadn’t seriously questioned that, I kind of had just always accepted that that was the norm,” she said. “I was struck by her. She was never willing to just accept things. She is from the lowest caste and she is constantly being treated horribly, but she was never one to accept injustice.”
Harville found herself thinking about that woman and what she would do after the riots and protests broke out after the death of George Floyd.
Barnaal said, “I really learned to let my guard down and be optimistic about the situation. I learned to pull yourself into those uncomfortable situations … and to be present with what is around you.”
Harville will graduate in May. She is not sure exactly what career she will pursue just yet, but she hopes to travel to other places and create something, like a book or magazine.
Barnaal will graduate next year and plans to go into the design field. His dream is to one day open up his own design firm and to help “people see things for what they truly are instead of a monetary value.”
Lead Editor Shannon Granholm can be reached at 651-407-1227 or quadnews@presspubs.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.