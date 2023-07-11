‘Best of’ contest voting commences

Get excited, because The Quad’s Best of the Press Readers’ Choice Contest is back! Voting will begin at 9 a.m. Wednesday, July 12 and will continue until 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 6.
“It’s a really fun time to engage with not only the community newspaper, but it’s also fun to be involved in getting excited about voting for your favorite foods and services around the community,” said Press Publications Marketing Manager Randy Roberts.
