The following three speeches were given at Centennial High School’s graduation ceremony Saturday, June 11, at Roy Wilkins Auditorium. Each year, students apply for an opportunity to speak at graduation.
Peter Mundale
Good afternoon and greetings family members, friends and Centennial Graduating Class of 2022. This is a big day for each and every one of you. You have worked hard and accomplished much to get to this point.
For the next several moments I want you to think about someone who has supported you and been there for you while at Centennial Schools and on this journey.
At some point in your life you joined Centennial Schools. Whether that be in early childhood or preschool, elementary school, middle school or high school. You are on a journey and Centennial has been part of your journey. You met many people along the way; met new friends in class, clubs, or activities, learned from teachers and counselors, were supported by paraprofessionals, greeted by school office staff, food service, custodians, and brought to school by bus drivers.
Whether you knew it or not, all of these people helped to create an experience in Centennial Schools to support, nurture and challenge you to be the best you could be.
As you think specifically about a person or individuals, perhaps it was a staff member; a teacher who encouraged you to do your best and at the very least, turn in your homework; a counselor who helped you plan out your future; a paraprofessional who gave you that little nudge or help; a secretary or custodian who may have greeted you or helped you with a problem.
Perhaps it is a classmate or group of friends who supported you throughout your Centennial years. With this classmate or friend, you shared stories of things going well and things not so well.
They listened to your struggles and celebrations, you laughed together, or were just there for you when you needed them.
Perhaps it is a mentor, or coach. They were there for you; Helping you to learn or improve on an activity, listening to your questions or sharing life experiences and lessons to help you think through things.
Perhaps it was your parents or your family. They have been there for you every step of the way in your life journey. They have seen you on your best days and on your worst. Today is one of the very best days for you and for your family! They have many hopes and dreams for you as you graduate from high school and look forward to what you will become as an adult.
The relationships you have developed with all of these individuals while in Centennial will help you move into the next phase of your life and journey. Do not forget them. They will not forget you.
Continue to stay connected, lean on them, learn from them, and allow them to lean on you. As you sit here today, each of you is part of the legacy of Centennial Schools, and you will always have a connection to your classmates, the school district and our community.
As I close, I want to thank all the parents, family members, staff members, mentors and friends who are here today and have supported you to get to this point.
As the graduating class of 2022, I want you to think about these important individuals who have all wanted the best for you. When you see them, be sure to thank them for all they have done to support you!
The journey is truly just beginning. Whatever you do; do your very best, enjoy what you do, and embrace the opportunities you will experience as you go forward. You will meet others along the way. I want to encourage you to develop new friendships, careers, social networks and families, and explore the world.
Strengthen those relationships as they are essential to supporting you as you continue on your journey beyond Centennial. We will always be in your corner. Congratulations to each and every one of you! I wish you all the very best and brightest of futures!
Evan Dietz
I spent a lot of time considering what message to share with you all today, so I turned to the internet, I did a lot of research of other graduation speeches, I thought about what witty things I could share, I even considered turning to my good old dad for advice, but when you grow up with a dad who is the superintendent of a school district, trust me, you get your fill of advice.
What I realized is that it would only be fair to share something that is not only relevant in my life but your lives as well. So today I would like to share something we’ve all experienced, what we have learned from the past few years, and what we need to try to do moving forward.
The last few years have not been easy to navigate. We have spent less time enjoying just being a kid and more time being overwhelmed by the amount of news we hear 24/7, we have experienced less community and more isolation, we have heard less conversation and more division, and more universally, we have seen a change in the attitude of people. We have lost the spark that is inherently given to us as young adults, to live, to laugh, to love. Life has pivoted and we have been caught in a funk that has taken the joy out of our innocence.
Growing up, we were told that respect is not given, it is earned. Yet, in the last four years we have seen civility and respect go completely out the window. We, as a society, seem to have forgotten how to treat one another with some common decency. Usually, adults lead us through this influential time in our lives, but we have learned to come to our own awakening. There were many times where we felt as though we could not express ourselves, where we felt powerless, and even alone.
But there were also stories of us coming together, listening to one another, turning our division into common ground, and finding a solution. We learned that we are capable of solving our own problems instead of solely relying on the guidance of others. We rallied around each other and found ways to stay connected and support one another. We found meaningful appreciation in our lives for the simple things we took for granted. Most importantly, we figured out that to live a life of purpose we must look beyond ourselves and think about how we can affect the lives of others.
That’s great, but how do we expand upon that? And to that I say we need more love. We need to have some more good laughs, a few more hugs, and a couple more moments where we can just be at someone’s side and say everything is going to be all right. That is something that is missing in today’s world that we need to carry forward and model to the generations that follow us.
Let’s face it, life is hard, and it is not fair. Accept that truth, because we need to stop making excuses that hinder us from doing great things. We need to believe in ourselves and avoid pitfalls like ... I can’t start this project because I am unsure it will work. I can’t finish this task because I am too tired. I can’t get the job of my dreams because it seems too out of reach for me. We need to get out of this self-destructive mindset. Instead, we need to dream bigger. Make goals yourself, and when you obtain them, do not be content, instead sketch out your next goal, and your next goal, and your goal after that. Also, when we do something that takes a little work to get, it makes the reward just that much better. It does for me at least. So, I stress to you all again, keep running through adversity.
So, what’s my advice, my solution for this class? It’s quite simple. We need to be the leaders we know we all are. We need to bring humanity and dignity back to conversations. We need to listen to each other and look for the best in everyone rather than looking for the worst. Simply put, we need to do better so everyone can be better. Seems daunting, doesn’t it? But it really isn’t, because we’ve shown that we have been capable of doing this through the last few years. And to start we must look at ourselves.
When you think about what’s next for us, it is simply taking a step forward. Recognizing all that we have gained.
I think the famous American philosopher, Noam Chomsky, said it best, stating, “Optimism is a strategy for making a better future. Because unless you believe that the future can be better, it’s unlikely you will step up and take responsibility for making it so.” Class of 2022, our best days are ahead of us. Thank you.
Jonathan Pattie
Comedian Conan O’Brien once said, “There are few things more liberating in this life than having your worst fear realized. Whether you fear it or not, disappoint-ment will come. The beauty is that through disappointment you can gain clarity, and with clarity comes conviction and true originality.”
We0all have experienced a lot of disappointment in the last few years. There were many challenges to get to this point, including an unprecedented pandemic that changed all of our lives. I believe that these hard challenges are what made us the people we are today. It is through those challenges that we build resilience and character. Or as Conan put it — conviction and true originality.
If there is one thing that my high school career taught me, it’s that things never go the way we plan them to. We all love to plan out everything, but I want you to think back to when you were starting school: you didn’t plan out everything. We didn’t start kindergarten with a specific plan for how our lives would play out leading up to graduation, we were just thinking about how to get through that first day of school. It is important to be like that younger version of ourselves in the way they were able to take life day by day, moment by moment. Living in the moment allows us to fully appreciate life. We get focused on these long-term plans, looking too far down the road in our lives and thinking, if I can just get to that moment, I’ll be happy. These big moments in life are significant, but short, fleeting, and many times, they aren’t anything like we imagined they would be. The journey to reach them is what takes up almost all of our time. The experiences that we have throughout this journey are what make our lives meaningful. Life is about the connections we develop and the personal growth we go through while striving to reach our goals.
When things don’t go the way we plan them to, we perceive it as a failure, but failure is nothing more than opportunity.
For most of my high school career, I was obsessed with trying to become a state cross-country champion. All I could think about was that goal, and sometimes it prevented me from fully appreciating the awesome journey that I had with my friends and coaches to try to reach that goal. It was only when my plans were derailed and it became clear to me that I wouldn’t be able to reach that goal, that I finally took a step back to fully appreciate the great times I was having with my friends every day in that sport.
I don’t have any regrets about failing to fully appreciate that time in my life. I needed that failure to learn this lesson. Failure is inevitable. Failure is not only inevitable, but it is necessary to be able to change for the better. If we didn’t experience failure, life would be meaningless. Without it, we wouldn’t be able to grow and fully appreciate the triumphs we have as a result of that growth.
Our paths to this day have all been different, but the one thing we have in common is that we didn’t get here exactly the way we planned to. We have all experienced failure. Life is exposure therapy. The more we are exposed to failure, the less we fear it. We can’t resist failure, or we will never learn from it. Embrace it, and grow through it. The less we fear failure, and the less we hold on to the rigid plans of how we think life should go, the more we are able to commit ourselves to something we are passionate about and embrace our life journey. I think Robert Kennedy put it best when he said, “Only those who dare to fail greatly can ever achieve.”
