LINO LAKES — A familiar face visited the City Council to advocate for beekeeping at last week's meeting.
Sierra Rasmussen, who has lived in Lino Lakes for about four years, previously visited the council in March to request the council change city code, which considers bees as farm animals. Farm animals are permitted on properties that are zoned R (rural), RX (rural executive) and R-BR (rural business reserve).
The council discussed the topic again at its July 6 work session. City Planner Katie Larsen said the city currently has over 9,600 acres of property (nearly 45% of the city's total acreage) where bees are permitted.
Larsen explained that the council discussed the topic at length back in 2014 and had many residents speak on both sides of the spectrum. “We had some people who were very adamantly in favor of (the keeping of) bees and some who were very adamantly against bees.”
Rasmussen visited the council to address the topic during open mike once again at the July 13 meeting, but this time she brought with her a metro area bee expert as well as a petition with over 500 signatures of
people in support of making a change to city code to allow residential beekeeping.
“Not all of us are in a situation where we can live in a rural area. It’s been proven time and time again that small, well-managed livestock can thrive in urban settings. Local laws, such as the one that stands in Lino Lakes in regard to beekeeping, that prevent people from partaking in small-scale hobby ventures do more harm than they do any good,” she said.
“Pollinators around the globe are in decline and have been. Bees need our help, and it’s my strong belief that our government (local, state and federal) should be encouraging anyone who wants to get involved in saving our home and the inhabitants of it.”
Rasmussen cited a February 2019 National Geographic study, which concluded that 40% of the world's insect species are in decline, including bees, butterflies and other pollinating insects. The die-offs are happening primarily because insects are losing their habitats to farming and urbanization.
“Many neighboring cities and towns within Minnesota allow for residential beekeeping. Two, for example, are Circle Pines and Centerville,” she said. “I question why Lino Lakes cannot adopt a similar ordinance to that of its neighboring cities and I am challenging the council, again, to explore this idea.”
Rasmussen requested that the council no longer classify bees as farm animals or make a change to the city code that would permit bees to be kept by hobbyists on residentially zoned parcels.
Ham Lake resident Betty Mortensen also spoke. She has been a beekeeper for six years and is currently the treasurer for the Minnesota Hobby Beekeepers Association. Mortensen told the council that there are some facts about bees that they need to know.
“Forty-nine out of 853 city councils have any kind of ordinance ... We are trying to get Minnesota bee friendly. That is pretty bad odds when 804 cities have nothing listed about bees,” Mortensen said. “One-third of our food needs pollination and 89% of that is done by honeybees.”
Mortenson then tried to address some of the common concerns that come up when it comes to bees and said that most of the concerns can be alleviated through education. She said while she was out advocating for the petition, she talked to one gentleman who was deathly allergic to honeybee stings. After explaining to him the important role bees play, she said he told her to put him down as a yes for the petition.
Council Member Christopher Lyden said, “There is probably not support on this council to put high-density bees in high-density development, but our environment is important and the bees are important ... when you think about that 30% of the food we have, including chocolate, comes from bees.”
Lyden suggested the city do its part to support bees by sharing educational information about bees with residents about what they can do to help the bee population, such as planting wildflowers and using organic pesticides. Community Development Director Michael Grochala said the city is currently working on including some information about bees in an upcoming city newsletter.
Lead Editor Shannon Granholm can be reached at 651-407-1227 or quadnews@presspubs.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.