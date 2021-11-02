Bakery and coffee shop set to open soon in Blaine

The husband and wife team of Francois and Debbie Zongo is on a mission to open their second Kingdom Baking shop, in Blaine.
Kingdom Baking was first located in Lino Lakes from 2014 to 2016 until the building was sold. The couple decided to move their shop to a property they own in Blaine.
“This property used to be a gas station, and it was pretty run down, so we had it demolished and started from scratch,” Debbie said. “We started construction last year and it's been an ordeal, but if all goes according to plan, we'd like to open sometime in December.”
Francois, the pastry chef for Kingdom Baking, began baking approximately 20 years ago when he lived in New York.
“He was always baking for family and friends, and his favorite thing to bake is croissants,” Debbie said. “We've been to Paris and his croissants are just as good as you get in Paris.”
Besides croissants, Kingdom Baking will offer pastries, cakes, bars, soups and salads — served with chunk of baguette, sandwiches and ice cream.
Homemade soups on the menu are chicken and wild rice, chicken noodle and roasted tomato basil. Sandwiches on the menu are the French veggie, gourmet grilled cheese, grilled cheese, tuna and turkey bacon.
Specialty salads include the Niçoise (nee-SWAZ) salad — mixed greens with
hard-boiled eggs, cherry tomatoes, green beans and artichokes dressed with housemade Dijon vinaigrette — and a strawberry, brie and nut salad with mixed greens, topped with fresh strawberries, French brie cheese and nuts, dressed with Dijon vinaigrette.
“What I'm really excited about is we're going to have a grown-up grilled cheese with caramelized onion, sage and three cheeses. You can pair it with our homemade tomato bisque soup,” Debbie said. “We plan on having a weekend brunch menu with quiche and waffles and we're going to have a drive-thru for our customers.”
Debbie said the Kingdom Baking logo is special to her and Francois. “When you look at the logo, at first you see a crown, but when you look closer you see a circle of people holding hands,” she said.
Kingdom Baking is located at 10130 Sunset Ave. in Blaine. Hours are tentatively planned from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week, and they are hiring. “We would like our employees to be from the neighborhood and we want to be like a family,” François said.
“We live in Blaine and we had our shop in Lino, but this really feels like our neighborhood. These are our people, this is our place and this is our community,” Debbie said. “Our goal is to be a place where everybody is welcomed and a place where everybody can find community and connection with others.”
For more information on Kingdom Baking, go to kingdombaking.com.
