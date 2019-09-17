Lino Lakes Public Safety participated in the first annual Back Your Buddy Community Fun Shoot Saturday, Sept. 7, at the Forest Lake Sportsmen’s Club. Students from area high school clay target teams were partnered up with a first responder or member of the military and then shot as a team. The event was hosted by the Forest Lake Clay Target Team.
