“School is going to be different; it is not going to be the norm.”
That’s what Executive Director of Teaching and Learning Scott Johnson had to say about the upcoming 2020-21 school year. Centennial Schools will keep the same start date of Tuesday, Sept. 8, despite some neighboring districts pushing their school start back a week.
The district has selected the hybrid model for grades K-12, meaning students will spend two days a week doing in-person learning, and the other days at home distance learning. Group 1 will be in school on Mondays and Tuesdays and group 2 on Thursdays and Fridays. District staff will spend Wednesday deep cleaning, planning and connecting with students who may need some extra help.
As of last week, the district finalized the schedules for group 1 and group 2. Parents had the choice to send their children back to school for the hybrid model, or keep their students at home distance learning.
As of last week, 27% of the student population had elected to do distance learning. Johnson said that number increased by about 7 percentage points the week before the deadline (to elect distance learning). It is important to note that should families start out in the hybrid model and want to change over to distance learning, the district will accommodate them per the governor’s orders.
The Quad Community Press sat down with Johnson to see if he had any advice for parents and students on how to navigate what is sure to be a challenging year.
First and foremost, he said, students need to stay engaged. “I think the pandemic has driven a lot of people into a sense of isolation and we need those connections with other people, whether that be classmates, teachers or others,” Johnson explained. “Stay connected with your classmates and your teachers when questions arise, and they will as they typically do in a normal year. Know that you have got people you can contact.”
Parents can help their children by establishing a schedule or routine.
Students need to make sure they are getting their work done in a timely manner. Johnson advised, “Avoid procrastinating on things that need to be done. We don’t want to exacerbate the sense of being overwhelmed or hopelessness by falling behind on work.”
Students also need to stay active, which is important not only for their academics, but also their social-emotional well-being, Johnson added.
Parents should know that the district is adhering to guidelines put forth by the Minnesota Department of Health and the Minnesota Department of Education. “We are taking the safety and security of their children and our staff as the highest priority,” Johnson said. “We are always waiting for the newest update to make sure that we are aligning our practices.”
Families should continue to monitor the district’s website, as it will be a fluid situation that will continue to evolve. For now, while in school students should come ready to learn, wear face masks, wash their hands and maintain social distance.
Students should expect to be a bit more stationary while in school. Johnson explained that at the elementary level, students will remain in their classroom for most of the day. Lunch will be delivered to their room.
At the secondary level, students will have fewer courses each day, which will eliminate some of the transitions. “We want to avoid filling the hallways with a lot of kids,” Johnson explained.
Johnson said the district is very much looking forward to the days when students can come back to school full time.
Decision time: Hybrid model or distance learning
For many parents, making the decision about sending their children back to school part time or keeping them home was a tough decision, which came down to many factors.
Mada Skare’s daughter will be a fourth grader at Blue Heron Elementary. She selected the hybrid model, but was hoping the district would select full time, in-person learning.
“We made the decision because we felt that is what is best for our child and our family, but neither option was great,” Skare said. “I think the children need to be in school full time. The longer we are out, the more isolated people are going to be. We are doing our children a disservice not giving them the quality of education they deserve.”
Skare explained that her daughter’s mental health suffered last spring while distance learning.
“She was so isolated, kept away from her friends. Our girl is a very social person and an only child; she suffered huge amounts of depression and anxiety not being able to attend school and be with people.”
Nancy Gauthier’s daughter will be a fifth grader at Centennial Elementary. She and her husband decided that the hybrid option would be best for their daughter after they saw her personality change from “bubbly” to “sullen and withdrawn” last spring during distance learning.
“She is the type of kid that needs the social interaction with her friends and, most importantly, she needs the structure of school,” Gauthier said. “While I love helping my daughter learn, my husband and I are not teachers. We cannot give her the learning experience that her teachers can and she is not getting the full learning experience by being at home.”
Gauthier added that they would consider sending their daughter back to school full time if that becomes an option later in the school year.
Nate Bostrom has a fourth grader at Blue Heron Elementary and a sixth grader at Centennial Middle School. He and his wife were hoping the district would be back to full-time in-person classes this school year and, for that reason, selected the hybrid option.
“Hybrid is a massive hardship for us, as I imagine it is for anyone with kids and a job. We work more than two days per week,” he explained. He added that Kids Club reducing its hours by 30 minutes both before and after school and the fact that Kids Club isn’t operating on Wednesdays will be difficult with their work schedules.
Bostrom also mentioned that both he and his wife had COVID-19 earlier this summer, and even though their kids were exposed, neither of them got it.
“Our biggest frustration is that other schools in Anoka County have offered full-time in-person and Centennial has not. We are not teachers. We try our best, but the kids need to be there (in school),” Bostrom said.
Lead Editor Shannon Granholm can be reached at 651-407-1227 or quadnews@presspubs.com.
Welcome to the discussion.
