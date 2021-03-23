Nine-month-old Halen may be the youngest ambassador yet to represent the city of Lino Lakes — and now the Midwest.
Halen is the daughter of Lino Lakes residents Melissa Dolney and Jeremy Holden. She was born June 4, 2020.
As Baby Miss Lino Lakes, Halen competed in her first pageant, America’s Little Miss Minnesota State Pageant, March 12-14 in Bloomington.
Dolney used to be a dancer but has no pageant experience. “I always watched Toddlers in Tiaras,” she said. “After I had Halen, I started looking into it (pageants). With all of the COVID restrictions, it was hard to find stuff that was still going on.”
Dolney stumbled across the Little Miss Minnesota contest and decided to sign Halen up. Because she was the first to apply in the city of Lino Lakes, Halen was selected as Baby Miss Lino Lakes back in February.
“I mainly wanted it to be a bonding experience for the two of us,” Dolney explained. “With her being so young, it is hard to find stuff that she can do.”
America’s Little Miss was established in 2015 for girls ages 0 to 15. One of the main goals of the competition is to not only instill confidence, but also encourage contestants to be a part of their communities and participate in area service activities.
Twenty-two girls competed in the state pageant in various age categories, including Baby Miss, Toddler Miss, Mini Miss, Princess, Little Miss, Pre-Teen and Junior Teen. Some of the categories that entrants can compete in include: Photogenic, Portfolio, Glamour Girl, Actress, Spokesmodel, Causal Wear Modeling and State Costume. According to its website, America's Little Miss is “a non-glitz system that encourages young girls to showcase their personalities from within.”
Contestants can also compete for awards including Most Beautiful, Prettiest Hair, Prettiest, Eyes, Prettiest Smile and Best Dressed.
Halen was up against three other contestants for Baby Miss. Halen swept the competition. Not only did she win Baby Miss Midwest, but she also took home: Best Dressed, Prettiest Smile, Most Beautiful, Prettiest Hair, Prettiest Eyes and Pinkalicious. She also won the State Costume Contest with her Judy Garland costume and was second
runner-up for the People’s Choice Award.
“We are so proud of her,” Dolney said. “I was so nervous to see how she would do on stage, but she sat there smiling the whole time and interacting with the judges. It was a long day of competing and we were worried she would get crabby towards the end, but she did amazing.”
As Baby Miss Midwest, Halen will travel to Orlando, Florida for the 2021 Grand National Pageant from June 24-27.
Lead Editor Shannon Granholm can be reached at 651-407-1227 or quadnews@presspubs.com
