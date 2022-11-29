An early cold snap means some lakes and ponds across Minnesota are beginning to freeze. However, this ice isn’t safe to walk on, and the water underneath is dangerously cold.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) reminds everyone to be extremely cautious around the water and, with children at home, to talk with them about the risks of cold water and ice.

