Average Minnesotan drank 678 alcoholic drinks last year

With a new outlook on the upcoming year, many drinkers tend to start off by aiming to drink less alcohol.
Following a year filled with financial stress, social anxiety and a range of other pandemic-related factors, many were looking forward to more freedoms in 2021 and hoping for a return to some sense of normalcy. As more restrictions were lifted and people spent less time alone at home in 2021, were they walking to the fridge for a beer or wine top-up far less often than before?
A previous study found that the average American drinker consumed 859 standard-sized alcoholic drinks throughout 2020, equating to around 17 drinks per week.
DrugAbuse.com conducted a survey of 6,370 drinkers across America and found that overall, the average drinker consumed around 13 “standard-sized drinks” each week throughout 2021. This equates to 675 drinks for the year. When compared to figures from 2020, it was discovered that, on average, America as a nation drank less alcohol in 2021. More specifically, 18% less than 2020’s figure of 860 drinks per person.
On a more local level, Minnesotans drank 678 standard-sized drinks in 2021 — a 16% drop from the previous year.
The CDC defines heavy drinking as 14 drinks per week for men and seven per week for women. For reference, one standard drink is either 5 ounces of wine (12% alcohol), 12 ounces of beer (5% alcohol) or 1.5 ounces of liquor (40%) like whiskey, vodka, gin or rum.
It could be that the changing circumstances of the pandemic had an impact on the fact that Americans drank less in 2021 than they did in 2020. Many people returned to work, and life began settling into more of a pattern of normalcy compared to 2020. Many were spending far less time at home and spending more time at their place of work. A return to a more normal routine may have also had a positive impact on people’s overall mental health, therefore making them less likely to reach for alcohol.
— Contributed by drugabuse.com
