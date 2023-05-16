The White Bear Center for the Arts (WBCA) and the Lino Lakes Correctional Facility are teaming up with a Minneapolis-based author to provide programming to a population that traditionally has limited access to the arts.
It’s all a part of a grant the WBCA secured from Arts Midwest GIG Fund.
WBCA Outreach Coordinator Karen Parkman said when they were looking for the “perfect project” to apply for the grant, she knew author Marcie Rendon would be it.
“She just seemed like such a perfect fit, both her amazing work as writer to the work she has done for underserved communities,” Parkman explained. “It was really a way to build off of Marcie’s incredible experience working with these communities, and also a way to engage people who have limited access to the arts and do so in a way that speaks to the themes that she writes about in her books.”
Rendon is an enrolled member of the White Earth Nation, author, playwright, poet and freelance writer. As a community arts activist, Rendon supports other native artists, writers and creators to pursue their art, and is a speaker for colleges and community groups on Native issues, leadership and writing.
She is an award-winning author of a new murder mystery series, and also has an extensive body of fiction and nonfiction works. The creative mind behind Raving Native Theater, Rendon has also curated community-created performances.
Rendon and Diego Vazquez received a 2017 Loft Spoken Word Immersion Fellowship for their work with women incarcerated in county jails. Rendon was recognized as a 50 over 50 Change-maker by Minnesota AARP and POLLEN in 2018. Rendon also received the McKnight Distinguished Artist Award in 2020, an award that recognizes artists who have made significant contributions to Minnesota.
As a part of the grant, the WBCA has to host at least two activities at the center along with at least one activity that reaches an audience that has limited access to the arts.
On May 17, the WBCA will host “Reading and Open Studio with Marcie Rendon.” Participants can hear about Rendon’s novels, “Cash Blackbear” and “Sinister Graves,” and then spend some time creating artwork while having a conversation with Rendon about her work.
On June 1, the WBCA will host “Crime and Corrections: Arts as Healing.” Rendon will talk about her own relationship with crime fiction, her work with people in correctional facilities, and the intersection between corrections, trauma, art and healing. She will also share poetry inspired by these topics.
On May 19 Rendon will visit the Lino Lakes Correctional Facility for a reading during the day and then a poetry workshop in the evening. The WBCA provided approximately 25 inmates with a copy of Rendon’s novel “Sinister Graves.” The hope is to also have the inmates join in the June 1 event remotely.
Randall Bergman, education director at the Lino Lakes Correctional Facility, explained that many of the inmates were interested in a visit from a local author, as many of them desire to become authors themselves.
“We are excited to have a local author come. It is a bonus that she is Native American and going to talk about a crime novel with our population,” Bergman said. “We have read the novel and are excited to talk to her and have her share her gifts … It’s a real blessing for us.”
Rendon said she is excited to get back into the prison, as her work was halted amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I just think that there is so much important work to be done within the correctional field and facilities because incarceration is supposed to be about rehabilitation, and so if we can give people a creative opportunity, I think that it is useful,” Rendon said. “Art is healing. As long as you are creating you are not destroying.”
Managing Editor Shannon Granholm can be reached at 651-407-1227 or quadnews@presspubs.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.