CENTERVILLE — Hospitals may be essential to the function of our society, but no one wants to feel like they live in one.
That’s why Rick and Amber Gonion created Atlas Villas, a new 16-resident memory care facility located on Main Street in Centerville. This residential center, which had a few supply setbacks during construction due to supply chain issues, is set to open in February of this year.
The villa is dedicated in memory of Amber’s grandparents, Jack and Colleen Long, who battled dementia in their later years. In their research, Rick and Amber were disappointed with the available memory care offerings in the area.
“All the places we looked at looked and smelled like a hospital,” Rick said. “If we can make it an inviting place to be, it helps a lot.”
Residents of Hugo, the Gonions wanted to establish a memory care facility that was near enough for them to drop in quickly, Rick said.
The interior of Atlas Villas is designed to be pleasant and efficient. Stepping inside from a winter day, a visitor will find what looks like a sunny street with the sound of bird song and the pleasant scent of spring wafting through the hallway. A curved ceiling mimics the appearance of a summer sky, and the lighting changes according to the time of day.
Each private room is designed using ADA-certified hotel room guidelines, with roll-in showers and sinks. The rooms are unfurnished so that residents can bring their own beds and furniture to make the room feel as much like home as possible. Each door has a personalized nameplate and a front “porch” area with a bench, old-fashioned lamppost and a faux wrought iron gateway made from plastic material that is easy to grip for a steadier step.
The center will provide many activities for residents, including live musical performances, pet therapy, religious services, card games and outdoor barbecues on the patio.
A large sitting room is outfitted with an artificial fireplace, and a slot machine encourages residents who can stand to spend time enjoying themselves on their feet. The machine uses tokens, which can help residents maintain dexterity.
The back of the facility faces a pond and residential neighborhood, adding to the homelike comfort.
On its main “street,” the villa boasts a mini movie theater. When there are no films being screened, videos of sensational locations such as the Las Vegas strip, Parisian streets and beaches of Hawaii play on the screen, providing a soothing backdrop and place to pass some quiet time. The theater is constructed of concrete to serve as a storm shelter.
Audio cues such as the sound of gentle rain showers let residents know when it’s time to eat. Engaging the senses as much as possible is a key component of memory care. A virtual fish tank is located in the dining area—a stimulus that is thought to help encourage appetite.
Just inside the doors, a counter opens to a fully stocked industrial kitchen. A particular highlight is the ice cream bar—an enjoyable option for everyone, but especially helpful for those who struggle to eat regularly and maintain a healthy body weight.
A group of 16 is the ideal number of residents, Rick noted. Each resident will receive much more personal attention than they would at a larger facility, and social events are comfortable but not overwhelming. The in-house chef can even customize meal plans to fit residents’ preferences.
There is quite a bit of technology at work behind the scenes. The facility is equipped with 43 cameras, and residents can opt in to in-room cameras.
In-floor heating ensures a comfortable temperature for elderly residents, and an automatic electrical generator provides power for heating and air conditioning even when the weather affects the power supply. Rooms are cable-ready, and Wi-Fi is available throughout the building. Each room also has a built-in reading light with a dimmer, an adjustable thermostat and a pull cord to summon staff.
Atlas Villas has contracted with a local salon to provide haircut and spa services. The spa area also includes a walk-in tub for residents who would like to take a bath.
The Centerville location is only a start for Amber and Rick. Once it is up and running, they plan to expand Atlas Villas to future locations, possibly in Blaine and Stillwater.
