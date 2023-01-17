CENTERVILLE — Hospitals may be essential to the function of our society, but no one wants to feel like they live in one.

That’s why Rick and Amber Gonion created Atlas Villas, a new 16-resident memory care facility located on Main Street in Centerville. This residential center, which had a few supply setbacks during construction due to supply chain issues, is set to open in February of this year.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.