Assistant Washington County Attorney Kevin Mueller has been appointed by Gov. Tim Walz to serve as a judge in Minnesota’s Tenth Judicial District. Mueller will be chambered in the city of Anoka in Anoka County.
“I am excited to appoint Mr. Mueller to the Tenth Judicial District,” said Walz. “He is an exceptional attorney with a wealth of civil and criminal law experience that will serve him well on the Anoka County bench. I am confident that he will be a leader in the courtroom and community for years to come.”
Mueller joined the Washington County Attorney’s Office in 2013 and currently serves as chief of the Criminal Division. He previously held the title of assistant criminal division chief and was an assistant Washington County attorney in the Juvenile and Criminal divisions.
“I am honored and grateful for the trust that Gov. Walz has placed in me,” said Mueller. “The heavy responsibility afforded by this new position is something that I do not take lightly. While I will miss my colleagues and collaborative partners in Washington County, I look forward to the new challenge that awaits in Anoka County.”
Mueller earned his bachelor’s degree from Miami University in Ohio and received his Juris Doctor from Northwestern University School of Law. Mueller served as a law clerk for the Honorable Mark Rindner of the Alaska Superior Court before practicing commercial litigation at a private law firm in Chicago. Prior to joining the Washington County Attorney’s Office, Mueller worked as an assistant state’s attorney in Chicago at the Office of the Cook County State’s Attorney.
“Kevin is the third prosecutor from our office recently appointed to the bench,” said First Assistant Brent Wartner, referring to Judge Siv Mjanger and Judge Jesse L. Seabrooks II. Both were former Washington County attorneys who were appointed to the Tenth Judicial District in 2021. “Like the ones before him, Kevin is a leader and person of noble integrity — another great example of the legacy of leadership by Pete (Orput).”
Mueller will replace the Honorable Thomas M. Fitzpatrick in Minnesota’s Tenth Judicial District, which encompasses Anoka, Chisago, Isanti, Kanabec, Pine, Sherburne, Washington and Wright counties.
— Contributed
