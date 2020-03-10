Assistant fire chief to be missed for personal

Centennial Fire District (CFD) Assistant Chief David Bruder was compelled to become a firefighter after his parents' home on Lake Drive in Lino Lakes caught fire.
The Lino Lakes resident retired from CFD after 29 years of service earlier this month.
“I got a call from a neighbor (in May 1990) that my mom and dad's house was on fire. It turned out it was the TV had caught on fire and burned the floor underneath,” Bruder recalled. “It ended up smoking the house up pretty good.”
It was that experience that compelled Bruder's youngest brother to join the fire department. “He went by the fire station and saw a sign for needing firefighters, so he decided to join and he called me up and he said, ‘You need to do this with me,’” Bruder said. Both of them joined in 1991.
Throughout his fire career, Bruder held virtually every position except chief. In 2002 he was working at the Department of Corrections as a correctional officer at night and a firefighter during the day.
“It got to the point where I was only getting two to three hours of sleep a day, and I decided I couldn't do that anymore,” he said. After accepting the full-time assistant chief position with the fire district, he quit his job with the Department of Corrections.
His favorite part of the job was the people he worked with. “I enjoyed working with everybody, it was very rewarding,” Bruder said about CFD. “I liked watching people progress and become proficient at their jobs.”
When asked about his most memorable call, Bruder said they are all memorable in their own ways. He recalled a forklift accident in Lino Lakes, which he described as a “war zone,” as well as a fire death at a home in Lino Lakes. “Glen Olson and I just sat in his car and cried,” he said. “Every call is memorable in a different type of way: the bad ones, the good ones, you cry at the bad ones, you cry at the good ones.”
At the age of 65, Bruder decided it was time to retire.
“I used to be able to do two or three bottles of air before I got tired, and now after one bottle I'm exhausted,” he explained. “To me, it's time to get out then. When you can't do the job to the best of your ability, then you need to move on.”
Chief Harlan Lundstrom said Bruder will be missed not only for his personality but for his “fix it” mentality, which resulted in a savings of thousands of dollars for CFD and the taxpayers that fund it.
“He is a very social person: what better type of personality for someone to have for conducting fire inspections? Oftentimes business owners aren’t so welcoming to having a fire inspection, but David has a calming way about him and was always willing to work with businesses on solving issues in a nonthreatening manner,” Lundstrom said. “When working with patients and family members on EMS calls, he displayed controlled emotions, which helped the patients/family with their emotions in stressful situations. It is almost impossible to replace a firefighter that has 29 years of experience.”
Lundstrom added that Bruder had mechanical abilities and made repairs or fabricated needed items himself, saving CFD money. With the help of his car club, Bruder recently made two gear dryers for the stations at a tenth of the cost of a new commercial dryer.
Bruder left for Arizona last week and is not sure when he will return. His retirement plans include classic cars, and a motorcycle, boat and camper.
Lead Editor Shannon Granholm can be reached at 651-407-1227 or quadnews@presspubs.com.
