CIRCLE PINES — When perusing the shelves at Centennial Library, patrons will likely stumble across some surprises.
It is all a part of Art in the Stacks, a collection of artwork created by Minnesota artists and inspired by the categories of the Dewey Decimal System. Centennial Library hired a company called Forecast to facilitate the request for quote process (RQP) and to assist as a liaison between the library and artists.
Anoka County Executive Director Maggie Snow came up with the idea around 10 years ago when she was touring libraries in Uppsala, Sweden, and saw a similar concept. “I have just been waiting for an opportunity to roll it out,” Snow said. “As we were planning the building, we were talking about how to incorporate public art. We have some public art at all of our libraries, so we tried to think about what would work best in this space.”
Centennial Library Branch Manager Mary Healy explained that library staff had to get creative with how to incorporate art into the building because it has more windows than wall space. The library debuted the Arts in the Stacks collection at its grand opening celebration June 29.
Artists in Minnesota ages 16 and older were invited to apply to feature their artwork in custom fabricated boxes to be displayed on shelves throughout the adult collection in the library. The artwork is intended to inspire a sense of wonder and curiosity in library patrons. New or previously created durable and low-maintenance 2D or 3D works, representational or abstract, were eligible.
“As you are browsing through the books and materials, it is a little unexpected surprise,” Snow said. “We receive Legacy funding from the state that is to be used specifically for art, culture and history, and this was a nice opportunity to highlight work of Minnesota artists.”
Healy added, “We have this new beautiful building that people are coming into, and it's a great way to enhance our space.”
A selection committee consisting of library staff and board members as well as a couple of community members selected eight final pieces to display. “We tried to find pieces that were tied into the Dewey Decimal System,” Healy explained. Snow added that the group also searched for a variety of items.
Healy said it has been fun to watch patrons browse the shelves and discover the artwork when they are not expecting it. She added that it has also been fun to hear about all the different interpretations of the same piece of art.
Each of the pieces touches on a different topic, including social sciences, generalities, arts and leisure, philosophy, history and geography, science and nature, language and technology.
“Art is a really interesting way to express ideas. There is music, books, poetry and now there is visual art that will stimulate conversation and get you thinking about things in a new way,” Snow said.
Centennial Library also has art on display on its sidewalk. A poem written by its very own Poet Laureate Michael Kleber-Diggs is sandblasted into the sidewalk right outside of the front entrance. If residents would like to get out and experience something new, they can access a variety of art experiences with their library card by using Metropolitan Library Service Agency's (MESLA) SmARTpass (smartpass.melsa.org/), which provides free or discounted tickets to a variety of museums, musical and theatrical events.
For more information about Arts in the Stacks, the eight artists or their work, visit forecastpublicart.org and search “Centennial Library.”
Editor Shannon Granholm can be reached at 651-407-1227 or quadnews@presspubs.com.
