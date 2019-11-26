Construction at Centennial High School is well underway for the hockey arena expansion and renovation and the enclosed link, the outdoor hallway that connects the high school’s two buildings. Both projects are funded by the fall 2018 voter-approved levy.
The hockey arena expansion and renovation includes a new ice floor and refrigeration, entry and lobby, seating boards and mechanical/electrical systems. The public is invited to an open house to see the arena Jan. 4. The new enclosed link will include additional classrooms and require a reconfiguration of the parking and a drop-off loop. The construction will be complete in August 2020.
