Given some of the challenges of reopening schools during the pandemic, Abiding Branches Cooperative (ABC) Preschool in Lino Lakes has turned to using the outdoor environment as an integral part of its approach to early childhood education.
The staff at ABC Preschool embraced the new outdoor curriculum at the beginning of the school year as a means of attending to the needs of young children for in-person learning while addressing COVID-19 health and safety guidelines.
Director Karen Wind has envisioned a nature-themed preschool for many years that she and her team are now able to fully realize. “We have found a silver lining in the COVID-19 pandemic, and that is the use of our outdoor learning environment,” she said.
ABC Preschool has been around since 1977 and was the first parent cooperative preschool in Anoka County. It is National Association for the Education of Young Children (NAEYC) accredited and has a four-star rating with Parent Aware.
ABC Preschool took is taking advantage of the outdoor spaces at both of its locations in Lino Lakes (Living Waters Lutheran Church and St. Joseph of the Lakes Catholic Church) to maintain a healthy, nurturing, interactive and fun educational environment for the students. ABC staff designed outdoor activities and play-based learning to help children develop critical early learning skills such as large and small motor development, self-control, conflict resolution, self-esteem, listening and speaking, early reading and math skills and problem-solving.
Minnesota’s Early Learning Standards state that for preschoolers, play and exploration are the most meaningful ways for children to acquire skills and knowledge as well as to practice skills and refine understanding of new concepts. The children at ABC Preschool experience nature first-hand as they spend time outside, playing and learning in all kinds of weather.
A recent report from Natural Start Alliance reveals that outdoor, nature-focused preschools have grown 25-fold over the past decade.
“Once you see the children so engaged in their learning, it’s easy to see why outdoor preschools have grown in popularity in recent years,” said Wind.
Playing and learning outdoors has benefits for both young children and educators. Time spent outside can lead to better physical and mental health. Most noticeably, studies have noted that sustained outdoor education leads to physically healthier children, improved sensory skills, longer attention spans, increased opportunities for social interaction and collaboration and improved sleep quality.
ABC Preschool staff make sure to share the outdoor activities and accomplishments with the children’s families throughout the day with photos and videos. Parents are excited to see their children exploring their surroundings, being curious and finding joy in the outdoors.
ABC Preschool plans to continue using the great outdoors long after the pandemic has passed. “The children, staff and families are engaged and happy with the lifelong connection they are making with the beauty of nature.”
— From press release
