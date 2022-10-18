These days, social media newsfeeds can be filled with a lot of negativity. However, some area police departments won’t let that stop them from using the power of the online tool for something positive.
A couple of years ago, the White Bear Lake Police Department (WBPD) started posting photos of lost pets, mainly dogs, on its Facebook page in hopes of finding their owners. Chief Julie Swanson explained that the department was utilizing a provider in Maplewood to bring lost pets home too, but the facility closed down. The department then signed a new contract with St. Paul Animal Control, which was quite a bit farther away than the previous provider.
“As a result, we started posting the dogs, because the reality is that most people go looking for their dog as soon as it’s missing,” Swanson said. “We are always looking for things to post, to have fun with the public, and just having fun with the dogs, because we all love dogs.”
The department now contracts with the Woodbury Humane Society. Before bringing lost pets there, however, the department checks to see if the pet has a microchip, tags or if the dog is licensed with the city. If all of that fails, the department will immediately post a photo of the dog and where it was found on Facebook.
On average, Swanson says the department probably sees about 30 lost dogs a year. Of those, almost all of them are reunited with their owners. In fact, she said most of the dogs are reunited with their families quickly. “It’s been tremendous,” she said. “It doesn’t usually take more than an hour to get a pet back to someone.”
In the rare cases that it takes a bit longer to find the owner, the department will keep the dog in its care for up to 12 hours before bringing it to the humane society. If the dog is very anxious, sick or injured, the department will transport them right away.
“Sometimes social media can take a turn with comments … People need to recognize that we all are animal lovers, we care about them and we are taking good care of them. If we had to bring them at the humane society, it’s because that’s what was best for the dog,” Swanson explained.
Centennial Lakes Police Department (CLPD) is another organization that often posts lost dogs on its social media.
“We get an unbelievable response,” CLPD Chief James Mork said. “People just absolutely go crazy for looking for lost dogs. It seems like it has worked over and over and over again.”
Although reuniting lost pets with their owners is not the department’s primary mission by any means, Mork says the department has “kind of found a niche.”
CLPD has also found that it is typically a pretty quick turnaround once word gets out.
“We realize that for a person that has a pet, that’s a big part of their family,” Mork said. “A lot of the officers are pet owners, so we are thrilled when we can get that member of their family back to the rightful owner. It’s fantastic.”
In fact, last year when CLPD posted a photo of a couple of puppies that were located in the community and the owner ended up not being interested in keeping them, two CLPD officers ended up adopting the puppies themselves. “They still have them to this day,” Mork said.
Lino Lakes Public Safety Director John Swenson said the vast majority of found dogs that the department posts on its social media have a positive resolution. In addition to the lost dog posts, the department also sees high traffic on other posts involving dogs, such a post about their K-9 Argos.
“Anything dog related just blows up,” he said.
