Squads 221 and 222, Centennial Lakes Police Department’s (CLPD) two newest vehicles, are not your average police SUVs.
They are Ford Police Interceptor Utility Hybrids, or Ford Explorers. According to CLPD Chief James Mork, CLPD is the second agency within the county to add hybrids to its fleet.
Although CLPD ordered the SUVs last August, it did not take possession of them until last month, thanks to supply chain issues and chip shortages. Both squads should be fully outfitted and ready to go in the next two to four weeks, as long as there are no delays on parts.
The conversation about hybrid vehicles began more than 10 years ago, long before Mork arrived. “There were some battery-operated vehicles, but of course at that time, nobody had the technology, and there wasn’t anything purposefully built for law enforcement,” the chief explained.
“I’ve been hoping we could try hybrid police cars for over 10 years — but I’m glad we waited,” said Circle Pines Mayor Dave Bartholomay. “The new hybrid police cars are safer, faster and cheaper to operate, making now the right time for our police department to make the switch to hybrids.”
CLPD was interested in hybrids because although they may cost more up front, the department should see a huge cost savings when it comes to gas, especially if gas prices continue to trend upward.
“It is that whole idea of trying to be good stewards of public funds: what can we do to make each dollar stretch the furthest?” Mork asked. “I’m not only the police chief, but I am a resident of the community, so it's important to me to make sure that we are spending this tax money responsibly.”
Each squad was priced at approximately $44,000, but that doesn’t include the costs to add the striping, CLPD logo and other necessary equipment on/in the vehicle. Mork estimates that going the hybrid route probably cost $2,500 to $3,500 more per squad compared to a gas version.
In 2020, Ford first released the hybrid Explorers, which have continued to be refined to make the transition from electric to gas smoother, Mork explained.
According to Ford, the hybrid should get 24 miles per gallon, but that’s more of a figure for your average user who is picking up their child from school, commuting to work, or going to soccer practice. Mork explained that the average gasoline-powered police vehicle gets about 8 or 9 miles per gallon. A hybrid, however, should get closer to 16 miles per gallon.
“It is really double what the gas engines get,” he said. “So, if you had an entire fleet of hybrids and you have got a $50,000 annual fuel bill, you would cut it down to $25,000. That would be huge, but it takes a while to get there, too.”
Bartholomay added, “Police cars always need to be on: they idle a lot in order to keep computers and other electronic devices working while reports are written or situations are being monitored. Now the hybrids use batteries during those times instead of burning gas … This will save the department (and taxpayers) thousands of dollars per year.”
In addition to a heavy-duty alternator, brakes and cooling system, perhaps one of the biggest features is the fact that the vehicle has a 75-mph rear crash test rating. “Now that doesn't mean that if someone runs into you at 75 miles an hour, you are going feel fine, but it will help absorb that type of impact,” Mork said. “According to Ford, they are the only vehicle manufacturer in the world that has the 75-mph crash test rating.”
The vehicles also never need to be plugged in or charged, as they charge themselves while they are in use through things like regenerative braking.
Mork said the department should be able to use both squads for a minimum of five years. In addition to the standard three-year, 36,000-mile warranty, CLPD also has an eight-year, 100,000-mile warranty on the hybrid components. Once the squads start to get up there in mileage, Mork said the department will have to do more research on whether it is worth it to hang on to the squads longer, or sell them.
Will there ever be a day where all of CLPD’s squads are hybrid or fully electric? Only time will tell. “I think it all depends on what our experience is with these current cars,” Mork said. “If it really does have a tremendous savings in gas and we are not getting hit with other unexpected maintenance items, which we don't anticipate from the departments that we've spoken to … Other departments that have gone completely hybrid have been thrilled, and they have cut their (vehicle) budget in half.”
Managing Editor Shannon Granholm can be reached at 651-407-1227 or quadnews@presspubs.com
