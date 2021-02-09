When Grace Magill first got a camera, it was just a way to take photos of her friends dancing. Now, her penchant for photography has transformed into a business.
Magill, who is currently a sophomore at the University of Minnesota-Duluth (UMD), graduated from Centennial in 2019. She was on the Centennial Dance Team for four years, two of those as captain. She was also all-conference; she made seven trips to state and was an honor-roll student.
She has been taking photos since 2017. “At first I saw this as just a hobby to take dance pictures of my friends. Over time, it developed to senior and family photos,” Magill explained.
In a non-pandemic year, Magill would spend her summers bartending at concerts and events downtown at sports stadiums, but last summer, that wasn’t an option. “I decided to fully open up my hobby to a business. It was one of the best decisions I’ve ever made,” she said.
Magill has undertaken all types of photography, capturing images of high school seniors, families, couples and newborns — even doing branding for companies. She specializes in seniors and “all things couples,” including weddings and engagements.
This past fall, Magill got “the opportunity of a lifetime” to shoot a wedding alongside a Utah photographer in California. Magill and her roommates packed their bags on a Thursday and drove 32 hours to catch the Saturday wedding. “That experience was truly one I will never forget,” she said. “As cliché as it sounds, always follow your dreams.”
Magill enjoys creating timeless and authentic photos. “It’s not capturing a cool shot that satisfies me, it’s being able to preserve a memory from one generation to the next,” she explained. “Nothing is more rewarding than making people feel comfortable and confident in their own skin. My goal is to capture special moments and happy days, and translate it into a photograph. Whether it’s to show off a big ring, graduation cap or even baby bumps — there’s nothing more rewarding than saving that memory.”
Magill will graduate from UMD in the spring of 2023 with a double major in early childhood education and special education. Her plan is to be a kindergarten teacher and run a successful photography business. A full-time photography business is also not out of the question, she said.
To see more of Magill’s work, visit her website at magillphotographyy.com or follow her on Facebook and Instagram.
