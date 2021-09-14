Area group organizes with common goal of ‘focusing on kids’

What started out initially as an informal gathering of some concerned parents has now grown to an organized group of over 200 members.
The group started to organize back in May over a concern about an item on the Centennial School Board’s agenda, a joint powers agreement and contract with Equity Alliance MN (EA-MN).
“We had people that were great researchers, we attended board meetings, we started really getting data that we felt would give us the information to ask the questions and to be very succinct in understanding what the administration and the schools were planning and what their process was going to be,” explained Centennial United member Deb Dahlberg.
Group member Angie Harley said the intent of the group was never to divide the community but, rather, to unite it.
“We realized this could become a very divisive thing in our community and it was not ever the intent to create division, so we wanted a word that would represent uniting all people together on what we have in common. We love our kids, we want our kids to do better than we do, we want the freedom to make choices,” Harley explained. “I think the word ‘unite’ was really important for us to unite as a community and unite around the common goal of focusing on our kids and the freedoms that we have to make choices as parents.”
Although the district’s partnership with EA-MN is still a concern of the group, Centennial United has evolved to include many other topics and goals.
“We are very passionate about supporting Centennial School District with achieving academic excellence for all of the students, regardless of any identity,” Harley said.
Members of the group also believe that some things should be left to parent choice. “It's really around parents having the freedom to make choices about their children's education,” Harley said. “If there are problems and challenges, how can we help as parents and taxpayers and really try to keep an eye on how we are spending money and being fiscally responsible and supporting the academic achievements with the schools?”
Centennial United is also advocating for transparency and data-driven decisions.
“I think is really important we have elected officials who are there representing the community in terms of setting programming and processes for the school district, and we feel like those officials have an obligation to make sure that the parents in the community understand the decisions that are being made,” Dahlberg said. “We are just trying to present a presence so that they understand we want to be a part of this community and planning and this school district and we want to do it in a way that is valuable for all families, so they have the information they need to make the decisions that they need to make.”
In addition to being a support for parents, Centennial United is also branching out to support students. The group has hosted and plans to host future events that allows students to connect with like-minded peers. A Centennial United student branch is also in the works.
For more information about Centennial United, visit centennialunitedisd12.com (the website is currently under construction, but should be live soon).
Lead Editor Shannon Granholm can be reached at 651-407-1227 or quadnews@presspubs.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.