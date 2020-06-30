James Russell Jensen was arrested June 23 for trespassing at City Hall, a misdemeanor.
Jensen is the developer of the St. Clair Estates development, a 35-lot, single-family residential subdivision located north of Birch Street/CSAH 34 and east of Hokah Drive.
The Quad Community Press has repeatedly reported on an ongoing disagreement between the city of Lino Lakes and the City Council and Jensen over the past three years. Jensen has repeatedly visited the council during work sessions and meetings to request that his letter of credit for the development be released. A letter of credit provided by a developer can be used by a city to finance the completion of substandard or unfinished improvements.
Lino Lakes Deputy Director Kyle Leibel would not say much about the incident that led to Jensen's arrest, but did say, “An adult male was charged with disorderly conduct on Friday, June 19. The same adult male was arrested and cited for repeated trespass violations on June 23 and booked at the Anoka County Jail.”
The investigation is ongoing.
