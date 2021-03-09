Staff at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Circle Pines saw a need and jumped into action to try to fill that need.
The church, located at 1 Shepherd Court in Circle Pines, has launched a program called “Open Door.” The program not only helps students in grades 6-12 with their homework, but also gives them a chance to be social in a safe setting.
Pastor Ted Diedrick is a member of the confab group, which has been around for 40 years. The group is made up community members from various different sectors of the community, including churches, law enforcement, Anoka County and the Centennial School District. The confab typically meets three times a year to put their skills, knowledge and resources to work.
“I was hearing that the kids are falling behind and the district is in need of tutors, so we responded to the call,” Diedrick said. “We have a sense that a lot of kids are hurting at this point. We want to be there for them and to help in an emotional way as much as in an academic way.”
Scott Johnson, executive director of teaching and learning at Centennial Schools, said, “It goes without saying that the past year has presented some unique challenges for teachers, students and families. Among those challenges for many students is homework completion. We are very appreciative of the support that community groups, like Good Shepherd, have offered to our students during this time. This support is making a difference for students and is another great example of what makes this community special.”
At the same time that Diedrick was trying to come up with an avenue to help students academically, Melanie Applequist, director of Christian education,
was trying to find a way to help students socially. “These kids really need a place to hang out and be social and safe,” she said.
The Open Door program launched in February, and Applequist said the hope is to continue it for the remainder of the school year. Right now, Open Door is held every Wednesday from 1 to 3 p.m., but that may change as the district’s learning models fluctuate.
Eight volunteers with different skillsets are on call to help if needed for homework help, and students can also spend the time talking with their peers or playing board/video games.
“We are here to help,” Applequist said.
Diedrick added, “I think it can be intimidating for children to just walk into a place on their own. We are here for them, and there's nothing to fear, there's nothing to be ashamed of in asking for help. We are here for them.”
If the demand is there, the Diedrick and Applequist said they will consider extending the program into the summer months to continue the social piece of the program.
For more information, contact Diedrick at 763-784-8417 or pastor@goodshepherdlink.org or Applequist at melanie@goodshepherdlink.org.
Lead Editor Shannon Granholm can be reached at 651-407-1227 or quadnews@presspubs.com.
