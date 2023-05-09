Michelle Koch is a local business owner, wife, mother and involved community member. Her story, “Defining Moments,” is featured in the book “So God Made a Mother.”
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thunderstorms this evening with a few showers possible overnight. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%..
Thunderstorms this evening with a few showers possible overnight. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%.
Updated: May 9, 2023 @ 10:13 pm
Michelle Koch is a local business owner, wife, mother and involved community member. Her story, “Defining Moments,” is featured in the book “So God Made a Mother.”
Q: Tell us about yourself.
A: My name is Michelle Koch, and I’ve lived in this area all of my life except for college. I’m a wife, mom, business owner, involved community member and chronic volunteer.
Q. Is writing your full-time gig? A part-time gig? A hobby?
A: The style of writing I did for the book and that I share on my blog/social pages One Grateful Girl is a hobby. I do incorporate writing into my day job, helping small businesses and nonprofits tell their stories. This is my favorite type of work and what I specialize in.
Q. Tell us about the story you wrote for “So God Made a Mother.” Where did the idea for the story come from?
A: I’m still surprised my story was included in the book, because it isn’t focused on motherhood. The story is called “Defining Moments,” and it was inspired by an experience I had taking my grandma to a doctor appointment to see if her cancer had returned.
Q. Tell us about the process you went through to get your story published.
A. I’ve been submitting stories to the website Her View from Home for several years when the owner, Leslie Means, put a call out for submissions for their first book together. Writers in the group could submit two pieces for consideration, and I was convinced I wouldn’t write something that would be good enough (plenty of self-doubt and imposter syndrome), but I forced myself to submit. Just trying felt like a victory; then I learned I’d made the first-round cut and eventually into the book. They received over 500 submissions and chose 80 or so stories for the book.
Q. What did you enjoy about writing this piece?
A. Writing is often therapeutic for me and as the title of my story suggests, it is a reflection on a defining moment in my life. I vividly remember details of it over 20 years later.
Q. What do you hope people gain from reading your story and the entire book?
A. The stories in “So God Made a Mother” are written by women all over the country with various backgrounds, beliefs and experiences. I hope women will feel seen and connect with the stories. Motherhood is beautiful, but it can be lonely. This book celebrates the joys and acknowledges the heartbreak that is universal to mothers. It truly is a perfect gift for all mothers of any age or stage.
Q. Where can people purchase the book?
A. The book is available on Amazon and ranks high in several categories. It is also available at Barnes & Noble, and we’ve got our fingers crossed that Target will begin carrying it soon.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Everyone has their favorite season, but it's hard to beat the sensory enjoyment and relief when spring finally arrives after a long, cold winter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.