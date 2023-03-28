Area business owner granted birthday wish with possible kidney donor match

Pizza Man owner Farrell Tuohy (right) poses for a photo with his “kidney buddy” Jeff Engler. If everything goes as planned, Engler plans to donate his kidney to Tuohy. 

 Contributed

Farrell Tuohy had one wish for his 60th birthday — better health. 

That might just happen, thanks to White Bear Lake resident Jeff Engler. After a yearlong process, Engler found out he is a match and may be able to donate a kidney to Tuohy. Tuohy's wife Kim is Engler's cousin.  

