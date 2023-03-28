Farrell Tuohy had one wish for his 60th birthday — better health.
That might just happen, thanks to White Bear Lake resident Jeff Engler. After a yearlong process, Engler found out he is a match and may be able to donate a kidney to Tuohy, who is a cousin of Engler’s wife, Barb.
Tuohy, owner of Pizza Man & Corner Malt Shop in White Bear Lake, has been on dialysis for nearly three years, something he says he can’t do forever. (See “Area business owner patiently waiting for kidney, June 8, 2021.)
So far, three people have come forward as potential donors but none of them have been a match. Engler is the first person to make it all the way through the testing phase, although there are still a few things that need to happen in order for the surgery to take place.
Last summer, the Englers stopped by Pizza Man’s booth at Marketfest and they started talking about blood types. Later, after realizing his blood type matched Tuohy’s, Engler decided to go through the testing to see if he was a match but he had one condition for Tuohy’s wife, Kim — she couldn’t tell her husband.
“It’s not very often a person has a chance to be a living donor,” explained Engler, who is listed as a donor on his license. “I’m a firm believer that you help out where you can, and if I can give him a kidney and prolong his life and get him up and running again … I don’t need two kidneys. You do what you can for family.”
After about a year of going through the process and just days before Tuohy’s birthday, Engler found out he was a match. On Tuohy’s birthday, the Englers and some family members stopped by for a visit and to reveal the surprise.
“It threw me for a loop. I didn’t know anything about it,” Tuohy said. “It was a total shocker.”
Before giving Tuohy a card, Engler asked him, “If you could have anything in the world right now, what would it be?” And Tuohy responded, “better health.”
Engler then unzipped his sweatshirt to reveal a T-shirt that read, “kidney buddies for life.” Tuohy was speechless.
“There is no way in hell I would have guessed he was there to do that,” Tuohy said. “I lost it. It was crazy. I couldn’t speak.”
Tuohy is beyond grateful for the sacrifice that Engler is willing to make. “That’s one hell of a sacrifice, for him to make that commitment …” he said.
The two are hopeful the donation will happen, but there are a few hurdles that need to be jumped over first. They have to go through a tissue crossmatch to check to see how Tuohy’s immune system may react to Engler’s kidney.
In addition, Tuohy currently has a wound on his toe that is slow to heal. In order to speed up the healing process, he may need to go through a partial amputation. Once he is healed from that, if everything else checks out, they can get the organ donation surgery on the calendar.
“It’s been a long haul,” Tuohy said. Engler added, “It’s a privilege to do something like this. It is something more people should participate in. More people should think of others instead of themselves.”
