Area business adviser is ‘encyclopedia of knowledge’

In the last few years, more and more people are deciding they don’t want to keep doing their same 9-to-5 job. Instead, they want to see if they can turn a hobby or passion into a business while being their own boss.
That’s where Lino Lakes resident Tracey Evans comes in. Evans, founder and chief empowerment officer (CEO) of Re-Vision Advisors, has been a consultant with small business owners for over 25 years. She has a bachelor’s degree in business management and accounting, and has been a small business owner since 2008 when she started First Tier Accounting.
In 2019, Evans felt compelled to start another business (Re-Vision Advisors) that would allow her to be more creative.
“I did a lot of advisory with the people I was accounting for. Since I was a trusted person in their circle, they would come to me with all kinds of stuff, so I thought I should transition into advising,” Evans explained. “Instead of just doing stuff for people, or cleaning up their messes that they created on their books, I really wanted more of a team or collaborative relationship with people.”
Evans found that her accounting background really set her apart from some of the other business advisers out there. “Business advisers know a lot about running businesses, time management and a lot of things like that, but that was almost a weakness I saw in working with them (in her prior role),” she said. “They could look over someone’s books and say something doesn’t look right, but they didn’t know how to fix it or how to change the processes.”
Re-Vision Advisors helps to build better businesses through guidance, education and support for small business owners and their staff. Evans teaches business owners how to create and maintain the ideal business environment to grow and thrive.
“My goal is to make people aware of all the different aspects of starting a business and some of the areas they want to make sure they cover,” Evans said. “I can’t tell you how many people who have said to me, ‘I wish I would have known that,’ or ‘I wish I would have met you two years ago.”
She added, “I try to guide them in the right direction and make sure that if they do make mistakes, that they are little ones and that they can get out of them easier.”
Re-Vision’s services include: financial review, budgeting and cash management; accounting process set-up and training; business plan development and startup consulting; strategic planning and goal-setting; and entrepreneurial coaching and leadership development.
Sonya Fritzinger, of Kermit’s Disposal in Forest Lake, has been one of Evans’ clients for about two years. Fritzinger was having some issues with her then-bookkeeper, and her bank suggested she talk to Evans.
“She’s been teaching me how to take care of things myself so I don’t have to rely on somebody else, and I know more about what’s going on,” Fritzinger explained. “She’s been super helpful. Honestly, she’s pretty much my go-to for any questions I have about anything to do with the business.”
Just recently, Fritzinger was going through the licensing process with a county and didn’t know about the type of bond the county was requiring for insurance. She called Evans, and Evans immediately answered her question and pointed her in the right direction, suggesting someone she needed to talk to.
“She’s an encyclopedia of knowledge. She knows all of the answers,” Fritzinger said.
Evans really enjoys the problem-solving that comes with the role and watching people learn and grow, both as a person and as a business. She especially enjoys working with startup businesses. Often she’ll help clients develop “side hustle” businesses. For example, one of her clients started making homemade caramels and turned that into a business.
Evans has her own side hustle, as she owns an Etsy shop, Traceyluandholly, with her daughter. After Evans’ father passed away, she found herself trying to repurpose and sell some of his items. Once the pandemic hit, she started making face masks. The shop has also sold scarves, crystal jewelry, gnomes and more.
“It’s been really fun,” she said, adding that she has met a lot of people, even if only virtually, and learned a lot more about e-commerce.
In addition to those businesses, Evans also plans to start to venturing into the world of education by offering some classes via Centennial Community Education. She recently hosted a class about starting your own small business, which will be offered again this summer. She also hopes to host another course about launching an Etsy business.
