3 area bus drivers have over century of experience

Three bus drivers at Rehbein Transit Company have been transporting kids back-and-forth to school for well over three decades, with a cumulative total of 117 years behind the steering wheel of a yellow school bus
White Bear Lake resident JoAnne Urban, Lino Lakes resident Jean Jensen and Coon Rapids resident Bill Blaylock are just three of the thousands of hardworking school bus drivers that will be honored Feb. 26, School Bus Driver Appreciation Day.
“The school bus drivers at Rehbein Transit Company have been dedicated each and every day to assure their students arrive to and from school safely. Not only are they committed to assuring the safety of the students they transport but they are dedicated to working for the Centennial School District,” said Rehbein Operations Manager Steve LaTour.
Gov. Tim Walz proclaimed Feb. 26 as School Bus Driver Appreciation Day in the state of Minnesota. School districts across the state will celebrate the fourth annual School Bus Driver Appreciation Day in special ways. Some will pass out student-made thank you cards and provide food and beverages to bus drivers. The I-35W bridge in Minneapolis will also be lit yellow in recognition of school bus drivers on the evening of Feb. 26.
The Minnesota School Bus Operators Association (MSBOA) and the Minnesota Association of Pupil Transportation (MAPT) teamed up to create School Bus Driver Appreciation Day in Minnesota to encourage school leaders, parents and students to celebrate the profession, which is often overlooked.
JoAnne Urban, 43 years
JoAnne Urban, 73, has driven a school bus since her 20s. Back in 1977, Urban was working in the field of cosmetology, but when her kids started going to school she noticed there was an opening for bus drivers.
“I love to drive, and I've driven everything. We lived on a truck farm, so I've driven tractors, trucks and everything else ... even had a team of horses when I was a little kid,” she recalled. “I was doing both jobs for a while, but then I just stuck with it.” Urban made $3 an hour when she first became a bus driver.
Three things make the job enjoyable for Urban — the kids, the driving and the people she works with. Her only complaint about the job is all the paperwork involved.
“They have so much more training now than we ever did. We just went out and got our license; you either passed or didn't. There's so much paperwork now compared to before,” she said.
Jean Jensen, 39 years
Jean Jensen, age 57, became a bus driver when she was just 18 years old. She was in the market for a part-time job and happened to live right across from Rehbein.
“I didn't know I wanted to do that, but my dad was a bus driver, okay, so it must have been in my blood,” she said.
Jensen likes the job because of its flexibility and, of course, the children. When her kids were young, she was able to not only bring them on the bus with her but also be at home with them when they were home. For the first 22 years of her career as a bus driver she did normal routes at the high school, middle school and elementary schools, but she now has a special education route that she loves.
The one thing she doesn't like about the job these days is the fact that “kids have too many days off now and we don't get paid then.”
“It's a good part-time job. It's mostly for college kids or seniors that have retired ... It is good money for part-time,” she said.
Bill Blaylock, 35 years
Former Lino Lakes (now Coon Rapids) resident Bill Blaylock, 60, started the job while he was in school to pursue a degree in English.
“I grew up around here, and if you went to school on a bus you went in a Rehbein bus,” he said. “I was going to school at the time and it's a good part-time job for a guy in school.”
He enjoys the job because “the kids say the darndest things.” He added, “You also see a broad variety of mankind. It is good for people-watching.”
The one thing Blaylock does not like about the job is getting onto a cold bus. He said the company is usually really good about warming up the buses when it is freezing, but if it is “sort of cold” the drivers are on their own and have to wait for the bus to heat up.
College students should consider the job, Blaylock said, because it is a great way to make pretty good money and start chipping away at your student loans.
LaTour said, “This is just an example of the drivers that are dedicated to serving the students of the Centennial School District. It is truly a blessing to have drivers with so many years of service.”
