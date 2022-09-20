LINO LAKES — Java Lino Retail LLC has submitted a land use application for two retail buildings and a drive-thru ATM to be located on a 1.32-acre site at 601 Apollo Drive, near Dairy Queen and Discount Tire.
One building is proposed to be a 4,200-square-foot dental clinic and the other building a 2,240-square-foot coffee shop. A drive-thru ATM would include two lanes.
City Planner Katie Larsen explained that per the city’s Market Place planned development overlay (PDO) design guidelines ordinance and site plan, the lot is required to be developed into a bank. A text amendment would be necessary to change the site use from a bank to the other proposed uses.
The Planning and Zoning Board considered the text amendment as well as the site and building plan at its last meeting.
The text amendment would essentially replace the site plan that was approved back in 2001 with the updated plan.
Commissioner Perry Laden said he would like to see a broader text amendment for the site, so that if in the future the dental clinic did not work out, that site wouldn’t be limited to only a dental clinic. “(That way) someone else can easily move in without going through this whole process again,” he explained. He suggested broadening the use to general business.
Chair Michael Root, who recently replaced Paul Tralle in that position, said he agreed with Laden. He speculated that perhaps the specified bank use was the reason the property had yet to develop.
Mark Krogh, a representative of the developer of Java Companies, explained that the company has eight similar projects around the Twin Cities area, some of which are located in Blaine, Champlin, Savage, Sauk Rapids and Grand Rapids. He said the Champlin development is very similar to the one proposed in Lino Lakes.
Krogh explained the concept of the drive-thru ATM. “It is kind of the new mini bank. It is the future of banking. You are going to see it more and more,” he said, adding that the drive-thru ATM would be interactive; customers can talk to a teller via the screen rather than simply withdrawing cash. So far, Java Companies has worked with four different banks for the drive-thrus, he said.
Commissioners ultimately recommended that the City Council approve the text amendment and site and building plan. The proposal is on the agenda for the City Council’s Oct. 3 work session. The council will likely consider action on the proposal at its Oct. 10 meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.