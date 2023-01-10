At the completion of his third term as the 17th sheriff of Anoka County, Sheriff James Stuart officially retired effective Jan. 3. After serving as a Marine, Stuart spent most of his 30-year law enforcement career with the sheriff’s office as he advanced through various ranks and responsibilities. During his tenure as a supervisor and as a command staff member, he was responsible for the supervision and oversight of patrol, field training operations, K-9, honor guard, and civil process units. He oversaw the Office of Professional Standards, the SWAT team and, later, the Patrol and Administrative Divisions before being elected as sheriff in 2011.
“To serve a career alongside the selfless public safety professionals at the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office has been an honor,” he said. “They remain second to none. Then to be able to spend three terms as the elected sheriff of the county is a unique privilege that I will never forget. The people of Anoka County have been incredibly supportive, and I greatly appreciate the many partnerships and friendships that have developed. As I leave office, I feel richly blessed and grateful.”
