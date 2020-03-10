Anoka County is in the process of updating a plan that was drafted back in 1980 and is seeking public input regarding some options for a possible trail connection in Circle Pines.
The county is in the beginning stages of developing some concepts for a missing segment of the Rice Creek North Regional Trail, a 10-foot wide, 8-mile paved trail that follows Rice Creek through the southeast quadrant of the county. It provides a connection between Anoka and Ramsey counties and connects the cities of Blaine, Circle Pines and Lino Lakes. The trail also connects to the East Anoka County Regional Trail, Bunker Chain of Lakes Regional Trail and the Rice Creek Regional Trail system in Ramsey County.
Currently, there is a gap in the trail system between Golden Lake Elementary School and Baldwin Park in Circle Pines. The county presented some trail alignment options to the Circle Pines City Council Feb. 26 to gather feedback and possibly eliminate an option or two. The process is all a part of updating the trail's master plan, developed four decades ago. “I'm pretty sure it was actually typed up on a typewriter,” said Anoka County Parks Planner Karen Blaska.
There were 235,177 uses of the trail recorded in 2018, making the Rice Creek North Regional Trail the second-most used trail system in Anoka County, right behind the Rice Creek West Regional Trail, which picks up in the city of Fridley and runs to the Mississippi River.
“It is a very heavily used trail, so we suspect that one of the major benefits (of the connection) will be for multimodal commuting purposes,” said Anoka County Parks Director Jeff Perry. “People that want to bike to and from work, school or community events, they will use that missing link as a valuable trail resource for transportation.”
Option A would take users out of the park reserve, while Options B, C and D would remain within the park reserve. Option A would require an on-street bike lane on East Golden Lake Road, connect to the existing gravel trail at City Hall Park, traverse through Tamarack Park and continue on an on-street bike lane on Hillcrest Lane. It would also be the cheapest option.
Option B would require an on-street bike lane on West Golden Lake Road, tie into the parking lot at East Golden Lake Road and require two bridges and one boardwalk. Option C would be completely off-road, traverse closer to the creek and require two bridges and two boardwalks. Option D, likely the most costly, would also traverse closer to the creek, require two bridges and two boardwalks. It is the most remote option.
The City Council did not like Option A due to safety concerns of the trail on the roadway. The council also had concerns about B, which runs along the road and near the school, and wanted the school to weigh in on that option. Council members favored Options C and D.
“By far, D is my favorite. The way I look at it, is we have got a lot of natural resources around here because of the creek, the woods, the wetlands. When folks are jumping on a bike, the last thing they want to see is houses, they want to get out into nature. (Option) D is the one which maximizes that opportunity,” Councilman Matt Percy said. He pointed out an example of the boardwalk near Rice Lake Elementary in Lino Lakes.
“It is a fantastic walk or bike ride. The city could have decided to save some money and run it up West Shadow Lake Road instead. It would have been a totally different experience, and I think they would have shorted themselves if they did that,” he said. “I want to make sure the same thought process goes into this. I think the most wilderness we can get out on this trail, the better off we are going to be.”
Councilman Dean Goldberg said he would be okay with Options B, C and D, but it would depend on cost, which the county has not addressed yet. City Administrator Patrick Antonen said when it is all said and done, it will likely be a $4 million to $5 million trail.
“This is a great project. We are in support of the county on this. Everyone is working together to really have something nice for the community,” Antonen said. “Once it is done, it is going to be an awesome trail going through the wetlands, trees and prairie areas.”
Rep. Linda Runbeck (District 38A) is an avid supporter of the connection and has agreed to author a bill (HF 4078) that would request funding for the design and engineering costs of the project. While the bill requests $4.5 million from the state bonding package, Runbeck said she is hopeful to secure the initial $1 million this year since there are other trails already in the cue for funding such as the Lake Links trail in White Bear Lake. The second chunk of funding may have to wait until next year, she explained.
“The trail and probably a boardwalk through Circle Pines is through land that is undeveloped and has largely been home to deer, eagles and other wildlife. The trail's pristine beauty will allow bikers and hikers to enjoy traveling along the creek's edge, which is natural and undeveloped,” she said. “For people who love the northern suburbs for their openness, clean air and proximity to virtually undisturbed nature, this trail will be a tremendous asset. I'm thrilled about what's to come for the folks in our area.”
For now, the county will continue to gather feedback from the public and various user groups through a variety of measures, including open houses, pop-up events and an online survey at surveymonkey.com/r/RiceCreekRT.
Perry explained after the input is gathered, the county will need to get a resolution of support from the city. The item will then be passed on to the county parks committee, which would then give a recommendation to the county board. If approved by the board, it would then need approval from the Metropolitan Council. Blaska said the hope is to have this whole process wrapped up by the end of 2020.
“It's quite a process. There are a lot of stakeholders that have a voice in this,” Perry said. “That's why we are here; we want to make sure, first and foremost, that we are listening to the public and what their needs are and then bringing it through the formal policy process.”
Lead Editor Shannon Granholm can be reached at 651-407-1227 or quadnews@presspubs.com.
