Anoka County leaning toward roundabout option for ‘gateway corner’

LINO LAKES — Roadway improvements are planned and construction is slated to begin in 2023 for what city staff and council have often referred to as the “gateway” corner.
The project was prompted by the redevelopment of the northwest quadrant of the Hodgson Road/County Road J (CRJ) intersection, for the Lyngblomsten project (See “Construction begins on ‘largest private investment in Lino Lakes’ history” on presspubs.com), which requires improvements to the adjacent county roads. Improvements would include turn lanes at all new intersections and the Hodgson Road/CRJ intersection, along with modifications to the existing signal system.
The proposed improvements for the Lyngblomsten development led to a broader discussion between Anoka and Ramsey counties and the cities of Shoreview and Lino Lakes on a more comprehensive solution to the area’s transportation needs.
In 2021, Anoka County agreed to lead the project and retained WSB to evaluate intersection design options and facilitate a public engagement process. A detailed traffic modeling analysis was completed as part of the initial design study.
“They (county and WSB) are working through traffic studies and preliminary design options to see what works best,” Community Development Director Michael Grochala said. “They are here to walk through that as they get ready to embark on the public engagement process and start toward final design.”
Michelle Pritchard and Daniel Frey of Anoka County and Andy Plowman of WSB recently presented preliminary layout concepts for the intersection, which includes an option for a traffic signal or a roundabout.
Plowman explained that at this point, the county has already had conversations with both of the involved cities and counties and has just begun the process of talking to businesses on the corner that would be impacted by the improvements.
Plowman said the intersection currently faces challenges when it comes to traffic operations, especially during certain periods of the day, with the afternoon peak traffic being the worst. Both a traffic signal and a roundabout are being considered for the intersection.
Some pros for a traffic signal include:
• No new right of way would need to be acquired for the northwest quadrant of the intersection;
• Only 159 square feet of new right of way would need to be acquired from one parcel; and
• The traffic signal equipment should last and operate effectively for 20 years.
Some cons for a traffic signal include:
• New right of way (8,418 square feet) would need to be acquired from three of the four parcels involved.
• Access would be severely limited based on the introduction of raised medians on County Road J and Hodgson Road, creating right-in-right out driveways.
• Due to the expansion of roadway needed for the signal, there would be an increase of 1.17 acres of impervious surface.
• Three wetlands would likely be impacted with permanent fill.
• This option is estimated to be approximately $140,000 more expensive than a roundabout due to an increased amount of pavement and the costs of the signal system itself.
Some pros for the roundabout include:
• Less right of way would be needed. Right of way (3,298 square feet) would need to be acquired from two of the four parcels involved.
• Would allow for easy property access via safe U-turns.
• There would only be an increase of 0.60 acres of impervious surface.
• Two (instead of three) wetlands would likely be impacted with permanent fill.
• The baseline estimate is cheaper than the signal option.
“We see more benefits for the roundabout at this point than a traffic signal,” Plowman said. “We are sharing with you so that you are aware of everything and where we are going. We have not made a decision on anything yet. We will go to the public next to get feedback.”
Plowman said the plan for the public engagement process will likely be a hybrid approach, with options to make comments online, attend a virtual open house and, hopefully, an in-person open house. “We want to get as much feedback as we possibly can,” he said.
The project would be paid for by Lyngblomsten, both counties and both cities.
