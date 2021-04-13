Anoka County has several projects on docket for 2021

Anoka County has several projects lined up in the Quad and surrounding areas this spring, summer and fall. Projects include roadway overlays, the installation of flashing yellow arrows at traffic signals, roadway reconstruction and Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) improvements.
Here is a closer look at some of those projects.
2021 Countywide overlay program
This project consists of a resurfacing project where the roadway surface will be removed by either milling or reclamation process of the roadway. The pavement surface will be replaced with a new bituminous roadway surface. The following road segments are scheduled to be included in the 2021 program. This project will start in the spring and continue into the fall.
• 109th Avenue NE from Flanders Court NE to Lexington Avenue (Blaine)
• Old Central Avenue NE from 81st Avenue to CSAH 10 (Spring Lake Park)
• 217th Avenue NE/215th Lane NE from Durant Street to Viking Boulevard (Linwood/East Bethel)
• Broadway Avenue NE from 1,100 feet west of Kettle River Boulevard to 1,600 feet west of Kettle River Boulevard (Columbus)
• Radisson Road from 105th Avenue to Naples Street NE (Blaine)
• 85th Avenue NE from Highway 65 to US 10 (Blaine/Spring Lake Park)
Flashing yellow arrow conversion project
The project includes installation of a flashing yellow arrow to the existing signal systems at nine intersections along 125th Avenue between Oak Park Boulevard and Northdale Boulevard. The project will start in May and continue through June 30.
The intersections include:
• 125th Avenue and Oak Park Boulevard/Polk Street
• 125th Avenue and Jefferson Street
• Main Street/125th Avenue and CSAH 51 (University Avenue)
• Main Street and Foley Boulevard
• Main Street and Avocet Street
• Main Street and CSAH 78 (Hanson Boulevard)
• Main Street and Shenandoah Boulevard
• Main Street and CSAH 18 (Coon Creek Boulevard)
• Main Street and Northdale Boulevard
CSAH 34 (Birch Street) from Hokah Drive to 550 feet east of West Shadow Lake Drive
CSAH 34, Birch Street, will be reconstructed as a two-lane roadway with curb and gutter with shoulders, turn lanes, concrete raised median, drainage system improvements and pedestrian enhancements. The project includes the construction of two roundabouts, one at Tomahawk Trail and one at West Shadow Lake Drive. Private utility relocations will occur in March and April. The road construction work will begin in May and will be completed by the end of October.
The project schedule will be as follows:
• Phase 1 (May through early-June ): Two-way traffic will be in place during this phase. Construction work will consist of replacing/repairing water main, sanitary sewer and storm sewer installation along the corridor. The work will be in the boulevard or grass areas outside of the existing roadway alignment.
• Phase 2 (early-June through July): Traffic will be restricted to allow one lane in the eastbound direction only. Westbound traffic will be closed during this phase. The construction work will consist of installing remaining water main system, sanitary sewer and storm sewer infrastructure installation. The grading of the roadway and construction of the westbound traffic lane and the westbound portions of the roundabouts at Tomahawk Trail and West Shadow Lake Road.
• Phase 3 (end of July through early September): Traffic will be restricted to allow one lane in the westbound direction only. Eastbound traffic will be closed during this phase. The construction work will consist of minor water main system, sanitary sewer and storm sewer infrastructure installation. The grading of the roadway and construction of the eastbound traffic lane and the eastbound portions of the roundabouts at Tomahawk Trail and West Shadow Lake Road.
Phase 4 (September through mid-October ): Completion of pedestrian ramps, sidewalk, trails, seeding and site restoration.
CSAH 12 (109th Avenue) ADA Improvements (2020-2023)
In partnership with the Minnesota Department of Transportation, Anoka County will contract with small businesses to assist with reconstructing noncompliant pedestrian ramps on both the sidewalk and trail system within the corridor of 109th Avenue between University Avenue NE and Jefferson Street NE. This is the second year of a three-year program to replace pedestrian ramps in this corridor. The work will be bid as seven separate small projects. This program is offered to small businesses that may have an interest in public bidding and to gain experience in concrete pedestrian ramp construction work.
Visit anokacounty.us/307/Highway-Department for updates on county road projects.
