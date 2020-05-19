How do I get a permit to carry or renew a permit to carry?
•You must apply in person at the Anoka County Sheriff’s office located at: 13301 Hanson Blvd. NW, Andover.
•You must schedule an appointment in advance by calling 763-324-5022. Appointments will be scheduled approximately every 30 minutes from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
•Please do not come to the Sheriff’s Office without an appointment, as you will be turned away.
•When you arrive, press the intercom button located at our front door for assistance and be prepared to identify who you are so we can verify your appointment.
•Only one adult will be allowed into the office at a time (please do not bring children).
•You must present a current MN driver’s license, state-issued ID or passport (or a legible photocopy).
•You must be at least 21 years old.
•You must present a current certificate of completion of a MN Permit to Carry class taught by a BCA-certified instructor (these certificates are valid for one year from the date it was issued).
•A permit to carry in Anoka County costs $75, payable by cash, check or credit card (MasterCard, Visa or Discover); please have payment with you when you come to apply.
•There is a discount available for people who can renew early — $50 if you renew up to 90 days before the expiration date, and $65 for renewing one to 30 days after the expiration date. Thirty days after the card expiration date, it is considered a new permit and the fee is $75.
•Applications are available online and at the sheriff’s office.
•If possible, please complete the application prior to your arrival (please do not sign the application). Applications must be filled out completely; incomplete or inaccurate applications may be denied.
•Application approval may take up to 30 days and is dependent on a detailed background check. If your application is approved your card will be mailed directly to your home address. If you are denied, you will receive a letter stating why.
•A MN permit to carry is valid for five years.
•If you have questions, please call before your appointment.
•The sheriff's office will be sanitizing between each customer.
•Please do not mail in a permit to carry application; they will not be processed.
•No permits may be renewed more than 90 days prior to their expiration.
What do I need to do if I have a permit to carry and my address or name has changed?
•You are required to notify the sheriff’s office within 30 days of a name or address change.
•You must go back to the issuing county for each data change until your card expires.
•You must update your information in person at the sheriff’s office.
•You must schedule an appointment in advance by calling 763-324-5022.
•Appointments will be scheduled approximately every 30 minutes from 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
•Please do not come to the Sheriff’s Office without an appointment, as you will be turned away.
•When you arrive, press the intercom button located at our front door for assistance and be prepared to identify who you are so we can verify your appointment.
•Only one adult will be allowed into the office at a time (please do not bring children).
•You are not required to get a new card if your data changes. However, if you would like one, new cards are available for $10. We recommend that you get a new card because most gun dealers will not sell to you if the addresses on your permit to carry card and driver’s license do not match.
•You must present a current MN driver’s license, state-issued ID or passport (or a legible photocopy) and your permit to carry card.
•You will need to complete the first page of the permit to carry application. Applications can be online (first page only) and are available at the sheriff’s office.
•You will receive your updated permit to carry card via mail within seven days.
For more information, visit anokacounty.us/1569/Firearm-Permits. Gun Permit Department:763-324-5022
