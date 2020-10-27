Anoka County board recognizes public health/environment award recipients

The Anoka County Board of Commissioners recognized individuals and groups with public health and environment awards at the board’s Oct. 13 meeting.
Connie Moore, director of Alexandra House, was the first recipient. Alexandra House is a shelter in Blaine that provides safe haven and resources to those suffering from domestic and sexual violence. Throughout her career, Moore has served as a member of numerous county, state and national initiatives that provide leadership in creating public policies and resources that address the needs of victims and offer workforce development options for low-income households. Recently, Moore served Anoka County through participation in the Joint Community Health Needs Assessment, which was co-facilitated by Anoka County Public Health and Environmental Services and Allina Health-Mercy Hospital.
The first group award went to the Homeless Outreach Event Collaborative, composed of the Blaine Police Department, Heading Home Anoka Housing Collaborative and Northtown Mall staff. On Dec. 19 last year, the Homeless Outreach Event Collaborative and several other police departments and community partners hosted an event at Northtown Mall. Staff from multiple organizations came together to engage 35 individuals who were experiencing homelessness in the area and connected them with services. The police departments also worked with Anoka County on Jan. 22 for the 2020 Point in Time Count, the U.S. Housing and Urban Development’s annual count of people experiencing homelessness. Onsite staff at this second homeless outreach event were able to engage and assist 48 individuals.
The second group, Invictus Brewing Company and The Tipsy Steer, Blaine businesses that occupy a shared space, received an award for the development of a robust recycling program. The businesses applied for a joint grant through Anoka County to get color-coded trash, recycling and organics bins for their facility, along with a six-month supply of compostable products to get them started. Nearly all of the paper products coming out of the kitchen at this location are now certified compostable, and the brewery has reusable glassware. The Tipsy Steer and Invictus Brewing are able to divert about 32,000 pounds of single-stream recycling and around 182,000 pounds of organics recycling each year with their new recycling program.
