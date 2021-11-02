Anoka County 4-H celebrates 4 finalists in the Horse Dan Patch/Youth Leadership program

Four individuals from Anoka County 4-H made it into the top 10 for the Dan Patch/Youth Leadership award this year.
Anoka County finalists included Courtney Stanek, Keira Busby, Allyson Juvland and Shelby Aldinger.
Every year since 1966, 4-H Horse Project members have been able to apply for a Dan Patch/Youth Leadership award. In order to apply, participants must have been enrolled for at least two years in the Minnesota 4-H Horse or Horseless Horse Project and have participated in at least one horse-related leadership role.
In April, applicants submit a two-page resume and an eight-page portfolio. They are judged on a broad base of learning, leadership and service within the 4-H Horse project, other 4-H project areas and within their community.
There are two divisions for the award, grades 10-12 and another for grades 6-9. For the older division, the top 20 advance to a Phase 2 (judging day), which was held virtually this year. The top 20 were interviewed on their learning, leadership and service. Students prepared and presented (individually) on an equine-related topic and were placed in random groups to collaborate on a problem.
The 10 individuals with the top scores after all five judged events are considered finalists. Anoka County finalists included Stanek and Busby, both members of the Dandy Linos 4-H Club.
Students in the younger division are only judged on their resumes and portfolios. This year, two youth from Anoka County, Juvland and Aldinger, finished in the top 10.
For more information about the Minnesota 4-H Horse Project, visit https://extension.umn.edu/4-h-animal-science-projects/4-h-horse-project.
— Contributed by the University of Minnesota Extension
