In a normal year, Centennial High School Learning Commons would have been jam-packed with school board members, district staff, community members and legislators for the annual legislative breakfast.
Obviously, that was not an option in the middle of a pandemic. Rather than cancel the event, the district elected to have a few people gather in person. Most attendees joined remotely through Google Meet.
The district started the event 18 years ago as an opportunity for the district and legislators to learn from each other and how to support one another at the Capitol.
Rep. Nolan West (R-Blaine) and Rep. Donald Raleigh (R-Blaine) attended the Feb. 17 event in person. Sen. Roger Chamberlain (R-Lino Lakes) and Sen. Jerry Newton (D-Coon Rapids) participated online. Newton was unable to comment, however, due to technical difficulties.
“Our legislative platforms revolve around equity: consistent funding from the state; Centennial’s story of the need to equalize levy dollars and other funding; and closing the achievement/opportunity gap to ensure equitable opportunities for all learners,” School Board Chair Suzy Guthmueller explained.
Executive Director of Business Services Patrick Chaffey told the legislators how important it is for the district to have consistent funding it can rely on. As an example, Chaffey showed a comparison of what Centennial received as a part of the most recent Elementary and Secondary Schools Emergency Relief Funding (ESSER) compared to the allocations of its comparable districts.
“We received the lowest amount of funding per average daily membership,” Chaffey said. “We received $1M less than Spring Lake Park, who actually have 500 less students than we do. We received $3.7M less than Mounds View and have about half of the students … Our share is 9% of the students, yet we received a 2% share of the funding.”
He added, “We realize that funding is going to be a huge debate this cycle, but when there is new money considered for COVID, we’d like to see the allocation method be more equitable and fair for districts like us.”
Superintendent Brian Dietz pleaded, “The big piece is about awareness … Your zip code shouldn’t dictate what you get for funding, we just want to be treated fairly.”
Guthmueller asked the legislators, “How can we help you in St. Paul drive home the messages of the importance of consistent funding for our schools?”
Chamberlain said, “I’m going to be honest with you, I’ve been doing this 10 years, you guys have been doing it longer, I don’t know … I’ve been singing the same tune for many years. Last year it was ripped out of the final agreement in (the fall) when we had the bill passed. That would have provided about $600,000-$700,000 in additional money to ISD 12.”
He added, “There is hope. We will continue to work on this and get it done … I’m committed to reforms, finding money and equalizing this funding.”
West said, “In my committees, one of the biggest things they have been hammering on is racial equity. When you bring up the northern suburbs, they immediately think ‘rich white kids’ and that’s not even true. We have had a huge increase in diversity up here. If we can get a message across, that can really show how this money will help the diverse students in this community.”
Raleigh said, “The reality is, we have to be the voice of reason. I’m going to be the voice of reason, I’m going to listen to you, I’m going to do everything I can to advocate for our schools, but understand there are so many competing priorities.”
Other topics discussed during the event were how the district can help get legislation passed to help equalize levy dollars and alleviate the burden on taxpayers; what funding the district may be able to tap into for narrowing achievement/opportunity gaps; and how the district can help to pass legislation for special education funding.
