The fourth annual Guns-N-Hoses game is “shaping up to be the best year ever,” according to Lino Lakes Public Safety Chaplain Wes Pederson, who sits on the planning committee for the event.
Investigators Nate Hamann and Matt Paulson are the masterminds behind the event. They came up with the idea back in 2016. “We actually have a lot of hockey players here at the police department and in Anoka County,” Hamann explained. “It really started off as a pickup hockey game, and then we decided we should pick a charity to see if we could raise some money — and it has been growing ever since.”
The first Guns-N-Hoses game was held in 2017; about two dozen firefighters and police officers played in the game. That year saw attendance of about 200 and raised $1,700 for the Officer Down Memorial Page.
More than 400 people attended last year's event and helped to raise nearly $4,900 for the Anoka County Peer Support Team. Hamann said participation from the Anoka County public safety community has also grown so much that they need to limit how many people can play.
The big attraction at this year's event will be participation by three former NHL players. Jamie McBain and Drew Stafford will play in the game, one on the fire team and one on the police team. Wes Walz will also attend the event to take photos and sign autographs with fans.
New this year, fans can show their support by wearing Guns-N-Hoses T-shirts or hoodies to the game. Pre-orders must be completed online at www.gunsnhoses.givesmart.com by Jan. 31. Apparel will also be available for purchase at the event.
The event will feature raffles, a silent auction and a family open skate after the game. Prizes include tickets to various sporting events, a stay at Hampton Inn & Suites, Irish Setter boots, gift cards to various establishments and more. Attendees can even enjoy a Guns-N-Hoses beer donated by Bent Brewstillery in Roseville.
This year's proceeds will be given to the Invisible Wounds Project, a nonprofit organization whose mission is to bring awareness and provide mental health services to first responders, veterans and their families struggling with mental health issues, suicide or PTSD. “They encompass everything,” Hamann said. “It is not just police and fire, it's the EMTs, dispatchers, correction officers, military, everyone that can be exposed to a traumatic incident. They reach out and offer those resources that sometimes aren't available.”
As a chaplain, Pederson knows firsthand just how vital those services are. “I think it is important to continue to support the organizations that can bring resources to these men and women who need them,” he said. “As a chaplain, I get the opportunity to work and talk very closely with a lot of law enforcement folks and they deal with a lot of stuff that you and I don't even think about and they have to take that home with them.”
Pederson added that the event is also important because it gives the public a chance to see public safety officials in a different light. “Let's be honest, you turn the television or radio on, open up the newspaper, look at your phone; you hear a lot of things that are anti-law enforcement,” he said. “These men and women have a tough job to do.”
After the event, the public is invited to head over to nearby Invictus Brewing Company to meet the players.
