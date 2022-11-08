Granny’s Closet is in need of approximately 50 more Angels to step up this holiday season for its Angel Program. 

Granny’s Closet is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to improve quality of life for both seniors and adults with disabilities by partnering with community members and agencies in Anoka and Sherburne counties. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.