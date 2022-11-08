Granny’s Closet is in need of approximately 50 more Angels to step up this holiday season for its Angel Program.
Granny’s Closet is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to improve quality of life for both seniors and adults with disabilities by partnering with community members and agencies in Anoka and Sherburne counties.
It all began in 1998, when founder Linda Harris reached out to a senior center to ask for a couple of seniors she could provide clothing to. She was provided a list of 44 names, all of whom had their own Christmas wishes. Harris, a real estate agent, was overwhelmed at first but reached out to her fellow real estate agents who answered the call and helped fulfill all of the Christmas wishes.
Within a couple of years, Harris realized the need didn’t stop after the holiday season. Granny’s Closet expanded to fulfill needs year-round by collecting donations (clothing, personal care and household items) for those who qualify for assistance in one of the two counties the organization serves.
The Angel Program has grown to be the organization’s largest event of the year. Here’s how it works: With the help of their case manager or residential facility coordinator, seniors and disabled adults fill out a wish list. The lists are then sent to Granny’s; Granny’s then works to match the wishes to Angels, or community members who anonymously purchase and wrap the presents.
“Christmas so often focuses on kids … but everybody loves to receive a Christmas gift.
So many of the people that we serve are completely secluded. We have so many clients who are still independent enough to live on their own, but they are not able to get out frequently or they have outlived their friends and family,” Granny’s Closet President Wendy Dahlen, a former Lino Lakes resident, explained. “It’s a little bit of that Christmas magic. Everyone remembers what it was like when they were little … We are helping the end of that spectrum, too.”
Clients are asked to keep their wish lists in the $25 to $50 range, but sometimes wishes can come in below or above that. Dahlen recalled a specific example of a senior who asked for a pair or socks. On the other end of the spectrum, a gentleman requested an Instant Pot, which his shopper was willing to purchase for him.
Last year was the first time the Angel Program provided gifts to over 1,000 clients, handing out more than 3,000 presents.
Circle Pines resident Janelle Satt can’t quite remember how long she has been an Angel with the program, but guesses it has been a few years.
“I’ve definitely made sure that this is a staple in my holiday routine,” she said. “Doing something local always feels really good. There are a lot of larger-name, larger-scale donations that everyone asks for this time of year, but this feels very local, and it feels like a group of people that often get neglected.”
She typically shops for a couple of people each year, and sometimes will pick up a couple more recipients if the program needs her to. This year she is shopping for one person who requested a deck of cards, yearly calendar, hat and mittens. The other person she is shopping for asked for body wash, winter hat, mittens, blanket and a word search/puzzle book.
“It is really so humbling to see these individuals’ requests for a holiday gift. They are so very basic. It doesn’t take much of a monetary contribution on my behalf, and I know I’m making a big difference,” Satt said. “Unfortunately, that is just a sector of the public that doesn’t get the love and attention they need as they are aging.”
Satt said the Angel Program makes it so easy, she couldn’t imagine not shopping for those in need. “It is clearly making someone else’s day, making their holiday just a little brighter,” she explained. “It just feels like the very least I can do for someone who might be alone, who might be going through something, who might not have family or a support person in place.”
Managing Editor Shannon Granholm can be reached at 651-407-1227 or quadnews@presspubs.com.
