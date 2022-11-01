Socially Awkward Squirrel, Thinks He’s a Pirate Squirrel, Master Thespian Squirrel, Evil Genius Squirrel, Inconvenient Squirrel and Really Important Squirrel: These are just some of the 48 squirrels the audience will meet in Centennial Middle School’s (CMS) fall play Nov. 2-5.
“An Inconvenient Squirrel” centers around a squirrel whose inconvenient nature stems from the fact that he/she refuses to accept a name defining its essential characteristic the way every other squirrel in the tree has. The inconvenient squirrel and his obnoxious friend Socially Awkward Squirrel undertake a sort of walkabout during which they encounter Thinks He’s a Pirate Squirrel and Master Thespian Squirrel, which ultimately spurs a climactic confrontation between Evil Genius Squirrel and the inconvenient squirrel’s father, Really Important Squirrel, that results in a shocking revelation about the true nature of the Big Ol’ Tree. The show was written by Twin Cities playwright Joseph Scrimshaw.
Co-director Eric Webster found the show and told co-director Laurie Tangren about it. “I was laughing so hard, I knew we had to do it,” Tangren explained. “This is a funny show with a great message: to be yourself.”
The show features 49 cast members, the largest number the fall play has seen to date. There are also 30 crew members involved. Because of the large cast, CMS received special permission from the playwright to add characters to the show.
One of the main challenges the group has faced with this show is acquiring enough squirrel costumes for the production. “They kept selling out,” Tangren said. “Who knew squirrels were so popular?”
Eighth grader Piper Mortenson plays Inconvenient Squirrel. She has been in every show since the spring musical when she was in sixth grade, but was especially excited for this production.
“I knew it would be such a fun play and that we would have so many opportunities with it, more so than other plays, to change things and add new characters,” she explained. “It’s all squirrels, except one tree … I thought maybe it wouldn’t be as much fun (as other shows), but it really is because each squirrel is so different.”
Mortenson described her character. “My character is trying to find herself and wants to go on their own journey in order to figure out who she is and who she is going to be.” She added, “She figures out that she don't have to be one thing, and things change all the time, but change is good. So, she can be whoever they want to be.”
One reason Mortenson has enjoyed playing Inconvenient Squirrel so much is because it is a character she can relate to. “It's really weird, the show just keeps relating to my life … I feel like my character is me in some ways, because in eighth grade everything is changing: my friends, family, school.”
Eighth grader Lydia Carroll plays Socially Awkward Squirrel, one of Inconvenient Squirrel’s “besties.” Carroll has been in all of the shows since she was in seventh grade.
She described her character. “She is definitely really goofy. She has a lot of energy and loves people, all right.”
Carroll said she enjoys the connection between her character and the character played by Mortenson. “They are really connected … Sometimes Piper doing her job and playing her character really helps me do my character.”
One thing that has impressed Carroll about this show is the new sixth graders involved. “I remember I was so scared to do theater, but they have a lot of energy and are able to story tell with all of their characters,” she explained. “I really love everybody’s energy and will to do this show, even though it is so silly.”
A challenge for her has been staying in character, because often times the script is so funny, she wants to break out laughing herself.
Tangren said even though this is the largest group of students involved yet, the students have made the directors’ jobs easy. “They are so dedicated and work hard at every practice,” she said.
