Socially Awkward Squirrel, Thinks He’s a Pirate Squirrel, Master Thespian Squirrel, Evil Genius Squirrel, Inconvenient Squirrel and Really Important Squirrel: These are just some of the 48 squirrels the audience will meet in Centennial Middle School’s (CMS) fall play Nov. 2-5. 

 “An Inconvenient Squirrel” centers around a squirrel whose inconvenient nature stems from the fact that he/she refuses to accept a name defining its essential characteristic the way every other squirrel in the tree has. The inconvenient squirrel and his obnoxious friend Socially Awkward Squirrel undertake a sort of walkabout during which they encounter Thinks He’s a Pirate Squirrel and Master Thespian Squirrel, which ultimately spurs a climactic confrontation between Evil Genius Squirrel and the inconvenient squirrel’s father, Really Important Squirrel, that results in a shocking revelation about the true nature of the Big Ol’ Tree. The show was written by Twin Cities playwright Joseph Scrimshaw. 

