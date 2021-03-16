About 10% of Minnesotans have some Irish ancestry, according to census records, but celebrating St. Patrick’s Day is about more than genealogy. Kelly Jo McDonnell, of Lino Lakes, has more than a little Irish in her family tree, but what’s more important is the opportunity to continue on the family tradition.
Considering McDonnell was supposed to be born on St. Patrick’s Day, it should be no surprise that St. Patrick’s Day is kind of a big deal in her household.
McDonnell was born March 19, so the holiday has not only served as an opportunity to celebrate her family history, but also her birthday.
“It was always a big deal in my family, just because we are Irish,” McDonnell said. “My son is 18 and ever since he was a baby, I’ve been having a St. Patrick’s Day bash with the family.” Her son Hayden Weiner, a senior at Centennial High School, said, “My mom or my uncle has always had something fun going on for St. Patrick’s Day... as long as I can remember.”
On her mother’s side, McDonnell is Swedish and Irish and on her dad’s side she is full Irish. Growing up her parents always had friends over for St. Patrick’s Day parties. “I had such good, warm and fuzzy memories about those times that I totally picked up the torch when the time came.”
The parties started out large, but as the years have gone on, they have gotten a bit smaller. Of course, with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the parties have had to be scaled back. This year’s it will just be McDonnell and Weiner and McDonnell’s brother Steven McDonnell and his family attending. McDonnell’s mother will also join the celebration via Zoom, because she is a snowbird in Arizona.
A big piece of the party is decorations. That’s where Weiner comes in. “He kind of goes crazy with that… It’s like an explosion of green,” she said. Weiner said, “St. Patrick’s Day decorations are festive and I like that. I don’t really help out in the kitchen on the party day, but my job is to decorate the house and sometimes the yard.”
Over the years, Weiner has scouted out all of the best places to buy St. Patrick’s Day decorations, and each year he is sure to add to their ever-growing collection. For this year’s party, the crew will have new leprechaun hats, green necklaces and festive food trays.
That’s where McDonnell comes in —The food. Depending on the weather, and if the celebration is inside or outside, the menu can change. Food sometimes includes bangers and mash, corn beef and cabbage, Irish beef stew, shepherd’s pie, Irish soda bread a hodgepodge of appetizers and green desserts like S’mores (with green marshmallows) or mint chocolate chip cookies. Don’t forget the green beer for the party attendees who are of legal drinking age.
Weiner says he likes all of the food except cabbage. Despite all of those home cooked Irish meals, Hayden’s favorite St. Patrick’s Day food might just be the Shamrock Shake from McDonald’s.
The party always has to have music too. McDonnell said she has a vinyl record player and often plays Irish music that belonged to her parents. Last year McDOnnell’s nephew, Luke McDonnell, played Irish tunes on his violin. This year Luke’s father Steven will bring a karaoke machine so everyone can sing along to the Irish music.
McDonnell is hopeful that the tradition will continue even after Weiner goes off to St. John’s University in the fall.
Lead Editor Shannon Granholm can be reached at 651-407-1227 or quadnews@presspubs.com.
