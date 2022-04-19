CENTERVILLE —The City Council brought in the experts to subdue palpitations brought on by the jaw-dropping increase in property valuations residents received this past month for 2022 property assessments.
Anoka County mailed out the 2022 valuation notices last month, along with the 2022 property tax statements. On opening that envelope, most property owners were met with the news that their property value had increased by some 25%.
Property owners with questions or concerns regarding market values or property classifications were asked to contact the assessors prior to the Local Board of Appeal and Equalization meeting.
The city's team of assessors, Mary Wells, Chris Larson and Erik Skogquist, attended the April 13 Centerville City Council meeting and annual Local Board of Appeal and Equalization public hearing to explain to all concerned what it means.
By state law, all properties must be reassessed each year and physically reviewed once every five years. The law requires that all real property be valued at market value, which is defined as the usual or most likely selling price as of Jan. 2, 2022. This valuation will be used to allocate the 2023 property taxes.
The estimated market values set for this assessment are based on qualified sales of Centerville properties occurring between Oct. 1, 2020 and Sept. 30, 2021. Assessors use this sales information to determine individual property values.
Centerville's value adjustments are based on the 64 qualified sales that closed during that sales period. Value adjustments were made by “neighborhood” (i.e. water-adjacent, townhomes, single-family on the south side of the city versus the north side, downtown, etc.).
The total estimated market value in Centerville increased by 26.3% to $614.6 million in 2022, compared with $486.7 million in 2021. These totals include new construction value in the amount of slightly less than $9.4 million in 2022, compared to $11.4 million in 2021.
According to Anoka County Assessor's Office records, the median home value in Centerville increased by 25.44% to $359,900 in 2022. It was $287,900 in 2021.
Centerville wasn't the only community that saw a dramatic increase in home values. The Washington County median home value saw a 21% increase, and many other counties in the state reported increases of more than 20%, Wells said. “The majority of people everywhere had sticker shock this year, myself included,” she said.
Everyone is concerned that the actual tax will go up more than 20%, but it won't necessarily happen, Wells said. “We expect that school districts, counties and cities will hold their budgets stable, and that taxes will also remain stable,” she said.
City Administrator Mark Statz said that it really didn't matter what the entire market did. “What matters is your relative value compared to other homes in the city, because taxes will be spread across everyone's properties, and everyone's property went up,” he said.
In other words, “the slice of the pie is the slice of the pie,” Mayor D. Love said.
There are 1,385 residential parcels in town to share the tax burden, Statz said. When setting the levy, the city looks at what it costs to run the city. “And if it takes 2% more to run the city, that's how much the levy and your tax will go up,” he said.
As long as budgets remain stable, we just don't expect the taxes themselves to increase the way we saw in the housing market,” Wells added.
One property owner came to the podium to wonder who would make sure government entities would actually hold their budget. “I'm not convinced, based on the national situation,” he said.
Contributing Writer Loretta Harding can be reached by emailing news@presspubs.com or calling 651-407-1200.
