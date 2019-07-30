Ambassadors reflect on year of service before city council

LINO LAKES – The City Council welcomed the city’s three ambassadors— Emma Pierson, Molly Nhean and Alexis Lombard—at its July 22 meeting for a final presentation. With their year of service ending, the young women took the opportunity to thank the council, their business sponsors and ambassador program leadership team for support, highlight their accomplishments, reflect on favorite memories and share their personal and professional growth.
The women reflected on how through every local and statewide event they attended, they aimed to represent the city of Lino Lakes and the ambassador program’s mission, as quoted by Lombard and Nhean: “To empower young women to become confident leaders through mentorship, volunteerism and educational scholarships.” The women thanked the council, their sponsors and their leadership team for implementing this mission with them, and reflected on how fulfilling this mission impacted them.
Lombard recalled that on her first day as ambassador, she visited the state fair and already understood the importance of her position as she interacted with people – a takeaway she would keep for the rest of her term.
“That idea of impact and how easily ambassadors can make an impact was a long-lasting impact to myself during my year of reign,” she said.
The women also presented the first-place trophy they received for best royalty float at the Spring Lake Park Tower Days parade, and introduced the candidates to be next year’s ambassadors.
They concluded their presentation with an invitation to the ambassador coronation at Centennial Middle School 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 18. The event will crown next year’s ambassadors.
Mayor Reinert applauded the women for their presentation. “Every year I’m just taken aback about the advancement that you have in your speaking ability and presentation,” he said.
In other action,
the City Council:
• Approved a resolution to reject bids for the Well House No. 1 rehabilitation project. Due to the low number of bidders and the cost of the project exceeding the initial budget, the window for bidding will be postponed to either December 2019 or January 2020. The council agreed that postponing bidding will allow reconsideration of the budget and thus save money for the city.
• Approved to order the project for the construction of a third water tower, as well as approved the plans and specifications and authorize advertisements for bids. The need for a third water tower was recognized back in 2017 after the city completed a water system evaluation. The project will cost a rough estimate of $4.5 million, which will be funded by the city’s water utility fund. According to the proposed schedule, the project will be open to bids starting Aug. 20, with bids being brought back to the council on Aug. 26, and construction could start as early as September. The proposed site is the city-owned parcel of land adjacent to the new fire station. The project completion date will possibly be extended to allow for more competitive bidding.
Recognized Night to Unite on Aug. 6, from 5 to 9 p.m. A list of parties will not be posted on the city website, so Reinert encouraged residents to connect with their neighbors.
The next city council meeting will take place at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 12.
